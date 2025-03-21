"Playing against Argentina will be easier than playing here with Paraguay" - Chile star Arturo Vidal makes bold claim ahead of WC qualifier

Arturo Vidal sparked controversy after Chile's damaging 1-0 defeat to Paraguay by making the bold claim that facing Argentina next will be “easier” than the match in Asuncion. La Roja are now last in the 10-team CONMEBOL standings, with nine points from 13 games and five matches to play.

Ad

Chile dominated possession against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday. However, they created few chances to score and fell behind 1–0 through a set-piece goal by Omar Alderete in the 60th minute. The result leaves them on the cusp of missing the 2026 World Cup.

Vidal didn’t mince words in his post-match remarks as he made a bold claim (via GOAL):

"If we beat Ecuador (in the next match), we will definitely qualify for the World Cup, because I think playing against Argentina will be easier than playing here with Paraguay."

Ad

Trending

From here, Chile face a hellish run of fixtures against Ecuador, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Brazil. Their hopes of qualification are hanging by a thread, despite Vidal's comments.

Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina squad due to adductor injury

Lionel Messi will be absent from La Albiceleste's setup ahead of their pivotal World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil this month. The Inter Miami forward was omitted from Lionel Scaloni’s squad after sustaining a muscle injury in his left adductor. This happened during the Herons' 2-1 win over Atlanta United earlier in the month.

Ad

The issue has left the veteran playmaker on the sidelines just as Argentina prepare to take on two of the most difficult opponents in the CONMEBOL qualifying campaign. The injury was low-grade, but the medical staff confirmed it would still require rest and rehabilitation, leaving no chance of him playing.

Scaloni told the perss about Messi's absence (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“Unfortunately, Messi couldn’t be here. He got injured, and we were waiting until the last moment for a verdict. I’ve been talking with him. He hasn’t been well with his adductor for a while. It’s a shame he’s not here because we know what he means for us.”

Messi’s absence isn’t the only issue for Scaloni. Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Gonzalo Montiel are out, all with separate injury problems. La Albiceleste top the CONMEBOL table with 25 points from 12 games and Uruguay are hot on their heels in third. They also have to face second-placed Brazil, who are four points behind them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback