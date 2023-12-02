"Playing against Atletico is always difficult" - Barcelona star heaps praise on Atletico Madrid ahead of La Liga clash

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has lavished praise on Atletico Madrid, calling them a "difficult" side to play against, ahead of their La Liga clash this weekend.

The Blaugrana host the Rojiblancos at the Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, with both sides locked on 31 points. Atletico have a game in hand and are ahead of Barca on goal difference.

With 10 wins from 13 games, Atletico have made their best start to a top-flight campaign since the 2020-21 season, when Diego Simeone's side romped to the La Liga title.

Atletico have won their last four games across competitions, so Lewandowski is expecting a tough game. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, he said (via Atletico Universe on X):

“Playing against Atletico is always difficult. They are a defensively strong team and also in attack. They have good players. It’s a challenge for us. We not only want to win but also play better.”

A loss for Barcelona will leave the champions three points behind Atletico and potentially seven behind leaders Real Madrid, who are expected to beat a struggling Granada side at home later in the day.

The reigning champions are coming off a 1-1 stalemate with Rayo Vallecano in the league before beating Porto 2-1 at home in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona should be wary of their former player, Antoine Griezmann

A Barcelona flop, Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid in 2021, initally on loan, which was later made permanent.

Since then, he has gradually found his best and has been at the top of his game this season, netting 13 goals in 18 games across competitions, including nine in La Liga.

Confident on the ball and clinical with his chances, the Frenchman has been a breath of fresh air in the menacing Atletico side.

Diego Simeone has changed his side's playing style, opting for a more offensive-approach with Griezmann operating in the playmaker's role. So far, he's been stellar in that role.

He may not assist all the time, but offers a vital role in attack, a defense-splitting throughball or a killer pass to set it all up. That has helped Alvaro Morata find his best, with the striker registering 12 goals and three assists in 17 games.

On Saturday, when he returns to his old stomping ground, Griezmann has a bright chance to haunt his former side and deal their title defence another blow.