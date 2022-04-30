“Playing where he should be” – Manchester City fans thank Pep Guardiola as he names 26-year-old star in ‘right position’ for Leeds clash

Pep Guardiola has named his starting lineup for Manchester City's trip away to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, 30 April. The club's fans were happy to see Jack Grealish being played in midfield and shared their pleasure at the news.

The 51-year-old named a strong team for the trip to Elland Road, although Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were named to the bench.

Grealish has been handed a rare start, with the most expensive British player lining up in midfield for the game against Leeds United. He was signed last summer for £100 million but has managed just two goals and two assists in the league so far.

City fans took to social media to praise Guardiola for playing the 26-year-old in his preferred position, i.e., midfield. Here are some of their reactions:

The Cityzens will also have one eye on the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid on May 4. They lead the tie on aggregate by one goal after winning the first leg at the Etihad 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

Pep Guardiola aiming for fourth Premier League title with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is looking to win his fourth Premier League crown in the last five years but for his side to remain on course, they have to defeat Leeds.

Getting maximum points in West Yorkshire is of optimum importance, with Liverpool having already seen off Newcastle United at the lunchtime kickoff.

The 1-0 win took the Reds temporarily two points clear at the summit. However, the defending champions will reclaim their one-point advantage if they defeat Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still in the running for a unique quadruple, while City can only win two trophies this term.

Manchester City and Liverpool's title race is set to go down to the wire, reminiscent of the thrilling race in 2019 that went on till the final day. Guardiola's side won the title by one point on that occasion and history could repeat itself if both sides win all their remaining matches this term.

