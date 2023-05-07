"Playing better without Messi" "Mbappe is whoever he thinks he is" - Twitter explodes as PSG edge closer to Ligue 1 title with 3-1 Troyes win

Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 3-1 win against Troyes in Lionel Messi's absence on Sunday (May 7). Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz wer the other scorers for the Parisians in the Ligue 1 away clash. Fans on Twitter exploded as the game panned out.

Mbappe, the team's attacking leader in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence, opened the scoring in the eighth minute. The Frenchman has now scored 24 Ligue 1 goals and is level with Alexandre Lacazette as the top scorer. He has scored 36 goals across competitions this season. Vitinha added to Christophe Galtier's team's lea in the 59th minute of the match.

While Messi was absent due to the two-week suspension he received for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip, the Parisians managed a comfortable win against Troyes.

They extended their lead atop Ligue 1 to six points, with Galtier's side having 78 points from 34 games to lead second-placed RC Lens. While Xavier Chavalerin pulled one back for Troyes, Fabian Ruiz scored a last-ditch goal to confirm the Parisians' win.

One fan said:

"Kylian Mbappe is whoever he thinks he is and whoever he wants to be."

H. @mazikeenlu KYLIAN MBAPPÉ IS WHOEVER HE THINKS HE IS AND WHOEVER HE WANTS TO BE KYLIAN MBAPPÉ IS WHOEVER HE THINKS HE IS AND WHOEVER HE WANTS TO BE https://t.co/TKgz7XE2be

LiveScore @livescore Mbappe heads PSG into the lead Mbappe heads PSG into the lead 💫🇫🇷 https://t.co/AgZQQJJMY2

Get French Football News @GFFN HT | Troyes 0-1 PSG - Kylian Mbappé scores early to settle any Parisian jitters as Christophe Galtier's side dominated possession in the first half. Troyes have had their own chances, albeit limited, through Mama Baldé who was denied smartly by Donnarumma on two occasions. HT | Troyes 0-1 PSG - Kylian Mbappé scores early to settle any Parisian jitters as Christophe Galtier's side dominated possession in the first half. Troyes have had their own chances, albeit limited, through Mama Baldé who was denied smartly by Donnarumma on two occasions.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Kyliaaaaan Mbappé ! Première grosse occasion pour le PSG et le Français conclut de la tête. 1-0 pour Paris qui part fort à Troyes.



rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue… Kyliaaaaan Mbappé ! Première grosse occasion pour le PSG et le Français conclut de la tête. 1-0 pour Paris qui part fort à Troyes. 💥 Kyliaaaaan Mbappé ! Première grosse occasion pour le PSG et le Français conclut de la tête. 1-0 pour Paris qui part fort à Troyes.rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue… https://t.co/X87JiBRwQQ

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_



(PS: Malgré le screen, il est bien passé complètement à côté du ballon) La retournée COMPLETEMENT ratée de Mbappé, ça anime un peu notre soirée(PS: Malgré le screen, il est bien passé complètement à côté du ballon) La retournée COMPLETEMENT ratée de Mbappé, ça anime un peu notre soirée 😭😭(PS: Malgré le screen, il est bien passé complètement à côté du ballon) https://t.co/6hiAoOCh2z

DEAR GOD🇬🇭❤️ @mrlamar01 Kylian Mbappe always showing why he wants to be the only star at PSG!! Kylian Mbappe always showing why he wants to be the only star at PSG!!

Messi sidekick @Austin4mommy I now believe Messi is PSG

For christ sake mbappe scored and I ain't seen no one post I now believe Messi is PSGFor christ sake mbappe scored and I ain't seen no one post https://t.co/OKDCvEVQfy

Topskills Sports UK @topskillsportuk #PSG



Record broke, all-time leading scorer for PSG. New contract expected soon. Mbappe now have 36 goals 9 assist in 38 games as Paris Saint-Germain player this season. Fair to say legend in the making.Record broke, all-time leading scorer for PSG. New contract expected soon. Mbappe now have 36 goals 9 assist in 38 games as Paris Saint-Germain player this season. Fair to say legend in the making. 🔵🇫🇷 #PSG Record broke, all-time leading scorer for PSG. New contract expected soon. https://t.co/09G1wbXREL

TonyYy 🤍🤟🏼 КМ7️⃣ @Tony_Raquel cameraman knows what we want to see



#mbappé #psg Kyks before the gamecameraman knows what we want to see Kyks before the game 💛 cameraman knows what we want to see #mbappé #psg https://t.co/6aXJ66Ygx9

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ EEEEEEET LOUVERTURE DU SCORE DE KYLIAN MBAPPÉ QUI ÉGALISE LACAZETTE !!



FRAPPE DE VITINHA SUR LA BARRE, MBAPPÉ REPREND DE LA TETE EEEEEEET LOUVERTURE DU SCORE DE KYLIAN MBAPPÉ QUI ÉGALISE LACAZETTE !!FRAPPE DE VITINHA SUR LA BARRE, MBAPPÉ REPREND DE LA TETE

َ @neyjunior10s just got a vitinha goal notification just got a vitinha goal notification https://t.co/62ts7RiTcY

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters Et Vitinha double la mise !! Mais quelle merveille de passe de la part de Marco Verratti !!! Ça fait 0-2 et c'est largement mérité



#ESTACPSG Et Vitinha double la mise !! Mais quelle merveille de passe de la part de Marco Verratti !!! Ça fait 0-2 et c'est largement mérité 🚨 Et Vitinha double la mise !! Mais quelle merveille de passe de la part de Marco Verratti !!! Ça fait 0-2 et c'est largement mérité #ESTACPSG https://t.co/MsWLY6AGGK

‎ ًkmp ! @pastaeque Just reactivated my acc cuz Vitinha scored AND IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH ?!?!

Just reactivated my acc cuz Vitinha scored AND IS THE MAN OF THE MATCH ?!?! https://t.co/BQVd7O2TvQ

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters Fabian Ruiz inscrit le 3e but parisien !! Bel intérieur du pied placé !! 1-3



#ESTACPSG Fabian Ruiz inscrit le 3e but parisien !! Bel intérieur du pied placé !! 1-3 🚨 Fabian Ruiz inscrit le 3e but parisien !! Bel intérieur du pied placé !! 1-3#ESTACPSG https://t.co/1Pizvqoohh

benPrime @Azalee823



LIKEZ CE TWEET PR QUE TOUT LE MONDE VOIT !!



Le lien du match du PSG : ESTAC TROYES VS PSG 1-3 BUT DE FABIAN RUIZ GOAL FABIAN RUIZLIKEZ CE TWEET PR QUE TOUT LE MONDE VOIT !!Le lien du match du PSG : t.me/chatvideomixer !!!!!! ESTAC TROYES VS PSG 1-3 BUT DE FABIAN RUIZ GOAL FABIAN RUIZ LIKEZ CE TWEET PR QUE TOUT LE MONDE VOIT !!Le lien du match du PSG : t.me/chatvideomixer !!!!!! https://t.co/OWVeUbW8Kf

Onizuka❤️💙🇨🇷 @avci_doganay Fabian Ruiz sur son but Fabian Ruiz sur son but https://t.co/IOjecKYTXC

H @kiwisugar18 happy for Fabian Ruiz, my guy was trying SO hard for a goal today, he deserved it happy for Fabian Ruiz, my guy was trying SO hard for a goal today, he deserved it 👍

Marc Damon @MarcDamon9 Objectively, PSG are doing better things offensively than they've done the entire calender year so far. Coincidently this is one fo the first matches without both Messi or Neymar. Correlation isn't always causation but it's worth noting how well PSG have played tonight. #ESTACPSG Objectively, PSG are doing better things offensively than they've done the entire calender year so far. Coincidently this is one fo the first matches without both Messi or Neymar. Correlation isn't always causation but it's worth noting how well PSG have played tonight. #ESTACPSG

300 @king3hunnid Psg really cooking without Messi🤣🤣🤣 Psg really cooking without Messi🤣🤣🤣

Former PSG player made claim involving Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Former PSG player Jerome Alonzo recently questioned whether PSG would have taken the same stance of handing a two-weeks suspension if Kylian Mbappe had breached the rules instead of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine was handed the suspension for his Saudi trip. However, Alonzo is unsure whether the Parisians would have taken the same step if the club's number 7 did that. Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sports, he said:

“It’s understandable if they gave Messi a warning message, but to suspend him for 2 weeks is unacceptable. If Mbappe did the same mistake, would he even get a punishment? I’m not sure..”

