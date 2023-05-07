"Playing better without Messi" "Mbappe is whoever he thinks he is" - Twitter explodes as PSG edge closer to Ligue 1 title with 3-1 Troyes win

Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earned a 3-1 win against Troyes in Lionel Messi's absence on Sunday (May 7). Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz wer the other scorers for the Parisians in the Ligue 1 away clash. Fans on Twitter exploded as the game panned out.
Mbappe, the team's attacking leader in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence, opened the scoring in the eighth minute. The Frenchman has now scored 24 Ligue 1 goals and is level with Alexandre Lacazette as the top scorer. He has scored 36 goals across competitions this season. Vitinha added to Christophe Galtier's team's lea in the 59th minute of the match.
While Messi was absent due to the two-week suspension he received for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip, the Parisians managed a comfortable win against Troyes.
They extended their lead atop Ligue 1 to six points, with Galtier's side having 78 points from 34 games to lead second-placed RC Lens. While Xavier Chavalerin pulled one back for Troyes, Fabian Ruiz scored a last-ditch goal to confirm the Parisians' win.
One fan said:
"Kylian Mbappe is whoever he thinks he is and whoever he wants to be."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG earned a 2-0 win against Troyes in their Ligue 1 away clash:
Former PSG player made claim involving Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe
Former PSG player Jerome Alonzo recently questioned whether PSG would have taken the same stance of handing a two-weeks suspension if Kylian Mbappe had breached the rules instead of Lionel Messi.
The Argentine was handed the suspension for his Saudi trip. However, Alonzo is unsure whether the Parisians would have taken the same step if the club's number 7 did that. Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sports, he said:
“It’s understandable if they gave Messi a warning message, but to suspend him for 2 weeks is unacceptable. If Mbappe did the same mistake, would he even get a punishment? I’m not sure..”
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will also be absent for the upcoming home Ligue 1 clash against Troyes. Hence, the Parisians' talismanic Frenchman will have to bear the brunt of the team's attacking unit.