“Playing in the Champions League is special because it is Real Madrid’s competition” – Los Blancos star fires warning to Manchester City

Federico Valverde has sent a warning to Manchester City and claimed that the Champions League is Real Madrid's tournament. The Uruguayan star started the first leg and played the entire match but could not help them come away with a win.

Los Blancos will now travel to the United Kingdom to take on Manchester City in the second leg. Vinicius Jr. had his goal canceled out by Kevin De Bruyne in the second half and the match ended 1-1.

Speaking to AS on Friday, Valverde claimed that UEFA Champions League is Real Madrid's competition and they will do everything to win it again. He:

"Playing in the Champions League is special because it is Real Madrid's competition. It is always different from any other match. You move to a different vibe, a different energy, everything seems as if it were a unique dream."

The Real Madrid star added:

"It is the competition that every footballer who is at a European club dreams of winning. And no doubt for the fans there is nothing more beautiful than seeing your team win this competition, because it is the most important at club level. That's why I think it all comes together on the same Champions League night. At Madrid they have always taught us that it is until the end, so there are 90 minutes left."

Valverde has scored twice in the 10 Champions League matches this season and will be looking to add more next week.

Real Madrid manager satisfied with Manchester City draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he was satisfied with the draw against Manchester City. He believes that the two sides scored when the other was dominating the game.

He said via ESPN:

"A good game, an interesting game. Difficult for us in the first half, but in the second half it was much better. They controlled possession in the first half but we were in good control defensively and when we started to play the ball we created a lot of difficulties. You have to stay calm, you have to keep the position defensively, do not go crazy to press, stay there and play the low block, and when we had the opportunity we scored the first goal. [Vinicius Junior] is in a fantastic moment but the team played well."

Los Blancos take on Getafe in the league this weekend before traveling to England.

