"Playing for England is the pinnacle" – Glen Johnson tips 2 Chelsea stars to receive national team call-ups

Ex-Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has asserted that Raheem Sterling should be handed an England call-up soon. He has also tipped Cole Palmer to impress at the international stage in the near future.

During an interview with UK-based betting website Betfred, Johnson was queried if Sterling should to be called up for England in the upcoming international break. He replied:

"Yes because for me, he's always the one knocking on the door. When he is in form, he should be there all day long but his form does fluctuate. One minute he's doing well, and then the other he's non-existent for a game or two. He's scored a couple and assisted a few goals recently. He's looking sharp again so for me, he should be back in the next England squad in my opinion."

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £47.5 million in the summer of 2022, has opened the 2023-24 campaign on a positive note. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 1015 minutes of action, spread across 13 games across competitions so far.

Asked about Palmer's chances of receiving a call-up, Johnson added:

"Playing for England is the pinnacle, so I'd like to see Cole do a bit more before he's given that opportunity. I don't like seeing players being given a call-up off the back of a couple of good performances."

Stating that Palmer will prove to be brilliant for England, Johnson said:

"I'd like him to stay out of the England senior squad for now because it will give him the hunger to work even harder in the meantime, but I'm sure he will be a fantastic player for England in the future."

Palmer, 21, has cemented himself as a crucial first-team starter for Chelsea of late. Since arriving from City in a potential £42.5 million deal earlier this summer, he has nettedd three goals and laid out four assists in 10 matches across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit.

Chelsea receive boost in Ivan Toney race

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are considered to be the firm favorites to snap up Brentford striker Ivan Toney next January. Arsenal are unwilling to spend big again in the upcoming winter transfer window, and will only move for the 27-year-old star in the summer of 2024.

Toney, who is set to return from his betting-related ban later in January, is keen to secure a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium. He is valued at between £80 million and £100 millon right now.

Earlier last season, the ex-Newcastle United attacker helped Brentford finish ninth in the Premier League table. He found the back of the net 21 times and registered five assists in 35 outings for his team.