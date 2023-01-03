“Playing to such a high standard” – Arsenal icon says Gunners star deserves all the credit he’s getting this season

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has claimed that Gunners playmaker Martin Odegaard deserves all the credit he’s getting this season.

Arsenal have been on fire this season in the Premier League, having already opened up a seven-point gap already at the top over Manchester City.

Martin Odegaard has been a key cog in Mikel Arteta's system with his unmatched creativity and flair.

The Norway international has been pulling the strings on a weekly basis for the Gunners and has been the architect behind Arsenal's excellent run of form.

Former Gunners left-back and club icon Nigel Winterburn has hailed the former Real Madrid midfielder for his exploits this campaign. He told talkSPORT:

“[Odegaard] deserves all the credit he is getting along with the rest of the team because they are all playing to such a high standard.”

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: Arsenal go 7pts clear at the top of the Premier League. Sensational performance led by this guy… what a leader he’s become. #odegaard BREAKING: Arsenal go 7pts clear at the top of the Premier League. Sensational performance led by this guy… what a leader he’s become. #odegaard https://t.co/m1Aai8w6zC

Odegaard stole the show for the Gunners as they secured a 2-4 win against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

The Norwegian scored one and assisted one as Mikel Arteta's side secured a crucial victory at the Amex Stadium.

Odegaard has been a livewire in the middle of the park for Arsenal this campaign and now has seven goals and five assists to his name in 21 games across competitions.

The Norwegian was handed the armband at the start of the season by Mikel Arteta following Alexandre Lacazette's departure and has thrived under the responsibility.

Odegaard initially joined Mikel Arteta's side on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 season before the Gunners made the deal permanent in the summer of 2021.

The north London giants secured the flamboyant attacking midfielder's signature for just €35 million, potentially rising to around €40 million, which looks like a bargain.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals his aspirations for 2023

Mikel Arteta has revealed his aspirations for 2023. The Gunners boss has claimed that he wants to take it one game at a time as Arsenal have built a seven-point lead at the top of the table. He said:

"It’s not about stopping anybody; it’s about being realistic where we are. The way we are performing, obviously it’s impressive and we are really happy with that."

Hayters TV @HaytersTV



Arteta: To win against Newcastle Reporter: What are your dreams with Arsenal in 2023?Arteta: To win against Newcastle Reporter: What are your dreams with Arsenal in 2023? ✨Arteta: To win against Newcastle 😂 https://t.co/w7n82xHDkw

"But, as well, we set the objectives in the short term and what we want to improve and what is making us win that many football matches. To win against Newcastle. And then the next one and then the next one. That is the dream."

The Gunners will take on an in-form Newcastle United at the Emirates on 3 January and will be looking to increase their lead to 10 points.

