“That is the dream” – Mikel Arteta reveals his aspirations for 2023 as Arsenal build healthy lead in race for Premier League title

Manager Mikel Arteta wants his Arsenal team to take it one game at a time after their bid for the Premier League title was further strengthened in the most recent gameweek.

Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad on Saturday (31 December) gave the Gunners an opportunity to go into 2023 seven points atop the table. They obliged with a 4-2 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.

Arsenal last won the league title in the 2003-04 campaign under former manager Arsene Wenger but Arteta looks primed to end the club's 17-year wait to repeat that feat.

After the game, Arteta was asked about the supporters' expectations following a strong start to the season, to which he replied (h/t Mirror):

"It’s not about stopping anybody; it’s about being realistic where we are. The way we are performing, obviously it’s impressive and we are really happy with that. But, as well, we set the objectives in the short term and what we want to improve and what is making us win that many football matches."

The former Manchester City assistant manager was then asked to list his aspirations for the new year, to which he said:

"To win against Newcastle. And then the next one and then the next one. That is the dream."

Arsenal will take on an in-form Newcastle United on 3 January at the Emirates, which will give them a chance to extend their lead over City to double figures. The Magpies are the surprise package in the English top flight this campaign.

Eddie Howe's side are third in the table, with 34 points from 17 league matches, although they have played one game more than the two teams above them.

Arsenal extend two key star's contracts by another year

William Saliba and Bukayo Saka's contract situations would have worried Arsenal in recent months.

The duo, who have been key members of their team's title charge this campaign, were set to enter the final six months of their respective contracts this January.

However, the Gunners have activated the clause to extend both players' stays in north London by another season. This comes amidst talks to renew their contracts for a longer duration, as per ESPN.

Saka, in particular, could reportedly be in line for a huge increase in wages which could touch £200,000 a week. He has registered six goals and as many assists this term.

Saliba, meanwhile, has been a rock-solid presence in his team's defense that has conceded just 14 times in the Premier League. Like Saka, the French centre-back has featured in all 16 league games this campaign.

