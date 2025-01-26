"Playing him is inexcusable", "Just put the loss in the bag" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Fulham clash

Manchester United fans took to X to question Ruben Amorim's decision to include Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI for their Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday, January 26. Amorim's men will travel to Craven Cottage for their 23rd game of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Ahead of the clash, Manchester United are languishing in the 14th position while Fulham are in the 10th position on the league table.

The Red Devils have struggled to find a winning formula under Amorim. Hojlund is one of the few players who has been on the receiving end of fans' criticism amid the club's poor run of form. The Dane was criticized for his performance after United's 2-0 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day, the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, and in their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Apart from that, he hasn't scored for Manchester United in the Premier League since their 2-3 loss to Nottingham Forest on December 7, 2024.

The lineup for the match between United and the Cottagers has been released and Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line for the Red Devils.

Fans were, however, not pleased with Hojlund's inclusion in the starting lineup and took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their opinions about it.

''Ruben Amorim is not that guy… at all. Playing Hojlund is inexcusable sorry.'' an X user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Hojlund starting? Yeah just put the loss in the bag.''

''My nightmare is Hojlund starting'' @StephenG256 wrote

''Hojlund back in = an extremely painful watch'' @harrry006 added

''Hojlund still starting, yeah call it quits with the season.'' @Filip81957999 chimed in

Rasmus Hojlund has scored seven goals and provided one assist for Manchester United in 27 appearances across competitions this season.

Ruben Amorim says he wants to see a "better performance" from Manchester United in their Premier League game with Fulham

Ahead of Manchester United's game with Fulham, head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to see an improved performance from his side in the clash.

The Red Devils' performances in the past couple of months have been nothing to write home about. They lost their last league game to Brighton 3-1.

Speaking about the game, Amorim said he'd like to see United be the better side in the game. He also added that playing well is more important to them than winning the game. He said (via Evening Standard):

“I want to see a better performance. But in the end even if we win not playing well it’s important for us. We want to improve on the ball and more time without suffering a goal.”

