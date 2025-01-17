"Worse than Weghorst", "He was giving us WWE ball" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 3-1 win over Southampton

Manchester United fans have ripped into striker Rasmus Hojlund for his performance in their Premier League match with Southampton on Thursday, January 16. The Denmark international had a night to forget and was rarely a threat in front of goal during the 53 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Manchester United were expected to redeem themselves against a rock-bottom Southampton side as they were winless in their last four Premier League matches. However, the first 45 minutes of exchanges between both sides saw the Saints head into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The Red Devils' summer signing Manuel Ugarte handed the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute. The Uruguayan inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net from a corner by Mateus Fernandes, which was flicked on by Tyler Dibling.

While Rubem Amorim’s men dominated proceedings in the second half, they couldn’t find the equalizer until the 82nd minute. Amad Diallo put his side back on level terms after benefiting from a fortuitous bounce.

Momentum was with Manchester United in the dying embers of the game as Diallo came up trumps to score two quick-fire stoppage time goals to singlehandedly give his side a 3-1 victory.

Despite the win, Red Devils fans were displeased with the performance of Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund was named in the starting lineup but struggled to make an impact and was replaced with Joshua Zirkzee before the hour mark. His failure to find the back of the net has seen him extend his run of games without a goal to eight.

Also, the Danish striker had a paltry 17 touches, failed to register a shot on target, won just two duels out of the 10 he contested, and had a rating of 6.8 as per Sofascore.

In the aftermath of the match, fans took to X to slam him for his performance.

''Hojlund is worse than Weghorst," a user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Hojlund has won 2/9 duels. You wouldn’t believe this bloke is 6’3."

''Look at this Zirkzee bake n shake cameo, Hojlund was giving us WWE ball," @Gideoomatic wrote.

''Hojlund getting no service is a total myth. His movement so far today has been absolutely atrocious,'' @UtdFrenzy added.

''Zirkzee was more effective than hojlund in the gam," @kendochukwu88 opined.

''Hojlund isn’t good under-pressure it’s going to be a long season for him," @Kabiba_78 asserted.

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United's performance after 3-1 comeback win against Southampton

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim assessed his side’s performance after their 3-1 win against Southampton. Amorim admitted his side weren’t particularly good in the match but claimed that they turned the corner in the second half and deserved the three points.

He said via the club’s website:

"It was not a great match from our side. We had some problems, especially with balls between the lines, and did not have the connections we're supposed to have in the game. It was, more or less, system versus system with a lot of duels. The speed from [Kamaldeen] Sulemana, who was really hard to catch, and they created some chances."

"We improved in the second half and, in the final 30 minutes, I felt Southampton were very tired, with the pressure we created. They lost some strength because they were going man-to-man during the pressure. They lose some power and the most important thing in this moment is to win and we did it. I had a feeling it was going to be hard but, in the end, I think we deserved the win."

With the win, Manchester United moved up to 12th on the Premier League table with 26 points after 21 matches.

