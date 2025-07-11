"Playing in this kind of temperature is very dangerous" - Enzo Fernandez claims he almost fainted in Chelsea's clash against Fluminense

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez revealed that the high temperatures in the side's 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup almost caused him to lose consciousness. Speaking in a press conference on Friday, the Argentine midfielder stated that the conditions were very tough to play in.
He said (via Goal):
"Thank you for asking that question, because honestly, the heat is incredible," he said. "The other day, I got a bit dizzy during a play and had to go down to the ground. Playing in this kind of temperature is very dangerous."
“Especially for the spectacle as well, for the people who come to enjoy the game at the stadium, and for those watching at home. The pace of the game isn’t the same; everything slows down a lot,” he added.
Cooling breaks have been implemented midway through each half to give players a short rest from the intense heat during the tournament. Temperatures have climbed up to 95°F (35°C), raising concerns about the wisdom of playing matches in such conditions.
Despite the struggles, Chelsea managed to surpass their Brazilian opponents to reach the tournament finals. Two goals from striker João Pedro, making his first start for the club in either half, meant they easily saw off Fluminense. They will now face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the finals, who got past Real Madrid in the other semi-final.
Chelsea star set to complete move to Premier League club: Reports
Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is close to a move to AFC Bournemouth. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Serbian shot-stopper is set to leave Stamford Bridge to join the Cherries.
The 25-year-old initially joined the Blues from MLS side New England Revolution in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £14 million. After largely failing to impress in his first season, he was loaned to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg for the 2024-25 season. He excelled with the Londoners' sister club, keeping 10 clean sheets in 31 league matches as they finished seventh in the standings. Notably, he also enhanced his ball skills, developing as a passer from the back.
However, uncertainty remained as to whether he would become Chelsea's No. 1 option this summer. Robert Sanchez seems to be the favourite despite his struggles, and the Blues' move for Mike Maignan also fell through. Bournemouth, who employed Kepa on loan last season, will now welcome the prospect of adding a talented option between the sticks.