"Playing like they have infinity stones" - Ian Wright heaps praise on Arsenal duo after brilliant performance against Tottenham 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba's performances this season after the Gunners' win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur yesterday (October 1).

The Gunners emerged 3-1 winners at the Emirates in the north London derby in the Premier League. Goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka helped the league leaders secure all three points and bragging rights.

Harry Kane scored the solitary goal for Tottenham on a disappointing afternoon for the Lilywhites. Emerson Royal was sent off for a silly tackle on Martinelli in the second half.

Wright was all praise for Arsenal players after the game, especially the likes of Xhaka, Martinelli and Saliba. He told Match of the Day (via Metro):

"It’s a great day. It’s a phenomenal performance. You see Granit Xhaka, it’s like he has a new lease of life. Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are playing like they have Infinity Stones."

All three players have been sensational this season. Xhaka has contributed two goals and three assists in nine games across competitions. Martinelli, meanwhile, has registered three goals and one assist. Saliba has been solid in defence since returning from his loan spell from Marseille. He has contributed two goals and one assist in eight games.

The Gunners have been brilliant this season as they secured their eighth win in nine games across competitions. They lead Manchester City - who have a game in hand - by four points atop the standings.

Ian Wright praises Arsenal defender Ben White

Wright also heaped praise on Ben White, who has played as a right-back so far this season for the Gunners. However, he hasn't looked out of depth and has performed well in the eight games he has played so far.

Speaking about the Arsenal defender, Wright said:

"When you look at the way Arsenal have improved – more shots, higher turnovers, possession won in the final third… the one player that epitomised that for for me today was Ben White."

He added:

"He was magnificent. Tottenham gave him a lot of space. That was a fantastic performance – the most touches anyone had today was Ben White. So pleased for him."

White joined the north London side last summer from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50 million and has played 45 games for the club.

The Gunners will next host Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on October 6 before hosting Liverpool in the Premier League three days later.

