“Playing like the old Cristiano”, “showed his true self tonight” – Manchester United fans seriously impressed by display from 24-year-old star in 3-2 win against Omonia

Manchester United fans were in awe of Marcus Rashford for his stunning display against Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League as the Red Devils secured a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Rashford came on as a second-half substitute with his team trailing by a margin of 1-0. The Englishman brought his team level with a spectacular finish from outside the box in the 53rd minute.

He then assisted Anthony Martial, another substitute, with a flick. The Frenchman finished his style to give his team the lead just after the hour mark.

Rashford doubled United's advantage with a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo's assist. He had a stellar performance, one that earned plaudits from Red Devils supporters.

Fans compared him to a young Cristiano Ronaldo. Others opined that Manchester United fans were so wrong when they wanted the player to leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

There were also opinions that Rashford was very underrated. England fans are hopeful that the striker's form will continue in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa Preseason is there for scientific reasons. Rashford finally got a solid preseason behind him, now is playing like the old Cristiano. On the other hand…Riddim Makula yo! Preseason is there for scientific reasons. Rashford finally got a solid preseason behind him, now is playing like the old Cristiano. On the other hand…Riddim Makula yo!

centredevils. @centredevils 2 goals, 1 assist, looked super sharp. Marcus Rashford showed his true self tonight. 2 goals, 1 assist, looked super sharp. Marcus Rashford showed his true self tonight. 💫 https://t.co/Drp2YiXpEh

ًE. @UtdEIIis Well done to everyone who stuck by Marcus Rashford after the Euros final you all deserve this. Well done to everyone who stuck by Marcus Rashford after the Euros final you all deserve this.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge What a goal by Rashford! He's so much better from the left making those diagonals What a goal by Rashford! He's so much better from the left making those diagonals

ًE. @UtdEIIis Kills me how there’s people that actually don’t rate Marcus Rashford. Kills me how there’s people that actually don’t rate Marcus Rashford.

' @TheShowtimeReds Rashford 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games Rashford 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games

H @Rashford7i Who remembers when United fans wanted him to go to psg Who remembers when United fans wanted him to go to psg😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Af0hwdIlDk

United now have six points from their first three Europa League games of the campaign. They take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday before facing Omonia at home again in the return leg next week.

Rashford, meanwhile, has been in stunning form for his team. The United academy graduate has bagged five goals and provided three assists in eight games for the Red Devils so far this campaign.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains reason behind taking off Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag took off both Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia at half-time to bring on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. Sancho and Malacia were at fault for the first goal that United conceded.

While talking to the media after the game, Ten Hag explained the reasons behind these substitutions. He said (via 90min):

"It (the goal) was not what I was happy with, it was the movement with our ball. The width on the left side, for me, was no good first-half. The movement from behind the defending line. So I hoped with Luke and Marcus we get more effect from that and so in my opinion that happens."

Ten Hag further opined on the game:

"It can always happen, football is a game of mistakes. I agree with you, first 30 or 35 minutes, we played quite well, the only thing we didn't do was score a goal. When you score a goal you make your life easy, we didn't. Then we concede a goal and it was the worst 10 minutes from the game from us. After half-time, we dealt well with the setback."

