"Playing with him is like playing with 10 players", "Hiding from the ball" - Barcelona fans slam star despite their 3-1 win against Oviedo

Barcelona fans online were left disappointed with Dani Olmo's performance despite their 3-1 win over Real Oviedo in LaLiga on September 25. Olmo was not among the best players on the pitch despite being a starter.
In 90 minutes of gameplay, Dani Olmo registered no goals, assists or shots on target. He lost possession 15 times and delivered only one key pass. He also had two shots off target, recording a 6.5 SofaScore rating. Barcelona were trailing 1-0 at halftime, but things turned for them with Eric Garcia (56'), Robert Lewandowski (70'), and Ronald Araujo (88') finding the back of the net to complete the comeback.
Fans took to X to react to Dani Olmo's performance, with many criticizing his wasteful play. Some pointed out he is unpredictable, while others raised concerns about his position. One X user wrote:
"Playing with Olmo is like playing with 10 players."
Fans further shared their thoughts on Dani Olmo's performance:
Culers continued to share their thoughts on the match:
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick opens up on Joan Garcia's blunder in 3-1 win over Real Oviedo
Barcelona conceded in the first half due to a major blunder by goalkeeper Joan Garcia. In the 33rd minute, Garcia was off the line and handed the goal to Real Oviedo after a poorly delivered pass. Alberto Reina swiftly moved forward and found the back of the net with Garcia unavailable to guard the goal.
Speaking in the post-match press conference (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona boss Hansi Flick backed Joan Garcia despite his mistake. Despite the blunder, the Catalans managed to orchestrate a comeback in the second half. Flick said:
"This is the style we want him to play with. It might happen. In the end, he is a fantastic goalkeeper, and in the end, he protects and defends our last line of defense. He is the pillar of our backline, and he usually does that very well. One mistake and they capitalized on it, but that's football. We came back and won here, and that's the most important thing."
The Catalans will next face Real Sociedad in the league this Sunday, before gearing up for a big UEFA Champions League league phase clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on October 1. Hansi Flick will hope to have some of his injured players back before the PSG game, including Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.