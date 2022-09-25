“Playing like prime Zidane”, “King of spaces” – Portugal fans in awe of ‘outstanding’ display from quality 28-year-old star in 4-0 win over Czech Republic

Portugal fans were left in awe of Bruno Fernandes' performance during a 4-0 win against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.
The Manchester United star was brought off in the 77th minute of the game, with Wolves star Matheus Nunes replacing him. However, his side were 3-0 up by then.
Fernandes scored the second goal of the game after Diogo Dalot gave the visitors the lead. The 28-year-old doubled his side's advantage with a darting run into the box to meet Mario Rui's low-driven cross.
Overall, Portugal's No. 8 was influential throughout the game and scored a goal to show for his efforts. Fans on Twitter compared the Portuguese star to prime Zinedine Zidane.
Some went on to say that Fernandes is on the same level as Luka Modric. Some fans pointed out that the Red Devils player needs to be in this kind of form for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Many also lauded the partnership that Fernandes has been able to build with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.
Here are some of the best reactions from Portuguese and Manchester United fans across Twitter after Bruno Fernandes put on a masterclass against the Czech Republic:
Diogo Dalot managed a brace and substitute Diogo Jota netted their fourth of the game. They take on Spain next in the Nations League on September 28.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night
While Portugal managed to earn the win, their captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night. The No. 7 suffered an early cut on his ankle while trying to attempt a shot.
He suffered a heavy collision with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik that left him with a bloodied nose. To add to that, Ronaldo made a handball inside his own box at the tailend of the first half that resulted in the Czech Republic being awarded a penalty.
Luckily for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Patrik Schik couldn't convert from the spot. Ronaldo, however, managed to register an assist as his misqueued header fell into the path of Diogo Jota.