“Playing like prime Zidane”, “King of spaces” – Portugal fans in awe of ‘outstanding’ display from quality 28-year-old star in 4-0 win over Czech Republic

Portugal fans were left in awe of Bruno Fernandes' performance during a 4-0 win against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

The Manchester United star was brought off in the 77th minute of the game, with Wolves star Matheus Nunes replacing him. However, his side were 3-0 up by then.

Fernandes scored the second goal of the game after Diogo Dalot gave the visitors the lead. The 28-year-old doubled his side's advantage with a darting run into the box to meet Mario Rui's low-driven cross.

Overall, Portugal's No. 8 was influential throughout the game and scored a goal to show for his efforts. Fans on Twitter compared the Portuguese star to prime Zinedine Zidane.

Some went on to say that Fernandes is on the same level as Luka Modric. Some fans pointed out that the Red Devils player needs to be in this kind of form for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Many also lauded the partnership that Fernandes has been able to build with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Here are some of the best reactions from Portuguese and Manchester United fans across Twitter after Bruno Fernandes put on a masterclass against the Czech Republic:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Czech Republic:



Another goal and assist. 🤩 Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Czech Republic:46 touches 4 key passes 2 clearances1 big chance created 1 shot on target 1 goal1 assistAnother goal and assist. 🤩 https://t.co/lCNOubDmje

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Goal for Bruno Fernandes! Having a fantastic game. Goal for Bruno Fernandes! Having a fantastic game.

KWASI GAZY @Kwasigazy Bruno Fernandes playing like prime Zidane. Mount and Havertz read his books Bruno Fernandes playing like prime Zidane. Mount and Havertz read his books

TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 @Aboa_Banku1 Bruno Fernandes is on Modric’s Level. Bruno Fernandes is on Modric’s Level.

ADOFO ASA @_adofoasa__ Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding today. He should play like this at the World Cup. Bruno Fernandes has been outstanding today. He should play like this at the World Cup. 🇵🇹👏

KOT OCS👮👮 @WaruiJohn2 Bruno Fernandes is on fire today... Quality display from him.. His partnership with Bernado Silva is lit Bruno Fernandes is on fire today... Quality display from him.. His partnership with Bernado Silva is lit

Diogo Dalot managed a brace and substitute Diogo Jota netted their fourth of the game. They take on Spain next in the Nations League on September 28.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night

Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

While Portugal managed to earn the win, their captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night. The No. 7 suffered an early cut on his ankle while trying to attempt a shot.

He suffered a heavy collision with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik that left him with a bloodied nose. To add to that, Ronaldo made a handball inside his own box at the tailend of the first half that resulted in the Czech Republic being awarded a penalty.

Luckily for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Patrik Schik couldn't convert from the spot. Ronaldo, however, managed to register an assist as his misqueued header fell into the path of Diogo Jota.

