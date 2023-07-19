“Playing in the Premier League for a club like Manchester United is irresistible” - Andre Onana breaks silence as transfer edges closer

Andre Onana has said he wants to win the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United as he closes in on a move to the club.

Onana has traveled to Manchester for a medical and to put the final touches on a £47.2 million (£43.8 million plus £3.4 million in add-ons) move from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian goalkeeper will be reunited with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has spoken of his admiration for Ten Hag when explaining his desire to join Manchester United. He said (via UtdPlug):

“I really want to start this new exciting experience and with a coach who is a master for me. I am a person who always wants new challenges. Playing in the Premier League and for a club like United is irresistible.”

Onana was part of an Inter side that made it to the UEFA Champions League final last season. However, the Nerazzurri suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Ataturk Stadium.

The soon-to-be Manchester United goalkeeper is eager to win the tournament with the Red Devils:

“Personally I hope to win the Champions League with United.”

Onana is regarded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in Europe and his development came under Ten Hag at Ajax. He made 145 appearances across competitions under the Dutch coach, keeping 58 clean sheets.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper carried that form with him to Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 matches across competitions. He won the Coppa Italia and is now heading to United to replace David de Gea.

Manchester United star Antony gives his verdict on Andre Onana

Erik ten Hag (left) is set to be reunited with Andre Onana (right).

Manchester United winger Antony has lavished praise on Andre Onana ahead of the goalkeeper's move to Old Trafford. The duo played together under Ten Hag at Ajax and are set to be reunited alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Antony was full of praise for Onana when asked about his anticipated arrival at United. He told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I know him very well, we played together at Ajax. He is a great goalkeeper and a nice person."

He continued by touching on the relationship they both share and the type of goalkeeper the Cameroonian is:

"I can only say that he is definitely very strong. And that there is a very good relationship between us."

Andre Onana had much success under Ten Hag at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title on three occasions. He was signed by Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar who worked at the Johan Cruyff Arena as chief executive.