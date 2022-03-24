"Playing in Serie A is a dream for him" - Agent speaks about 30-year-old Chelsea star's future

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho aspires to return to Serie A, according to his agent Joao Santos.

Several sanctions have been imposed on the club’s owner Roman Abramovich, so the future of some Chelsea players remains uncertain.

Jorginho is one of them as the midfielder’s contract will expire in the summer of 2023. The 30-year-old cannot sign an extension due to the sanctions imposed on the club, nor can Chelsea sell him to another team.

The midfielder remains a key cog in Thomas Tuchel’s system at Stamford Bridge, but harbors hopes of returning to Serie A, according to his agent.

“I haven't talked to Juventus but I know of their interest”. Jorginho’s agent João Santos on contract expiring in 2023: “The market is blocked for Chelsea - if the situation gets resolved, the priority will be to extend the contract with Chelsea”, he told Calciomercatoit“I haven't talked to Juventus but I know of their interest”. Jorginho’s agent João Santos on contract expiring in 2023: “The market is blocked for Chelsea - if the situation gets resolved, the priority will be to extend the contract with Chelsea”, he told Calciomercatoit 🔵 #CFC“I haven't talked to Juventus but I know of their interest”. https://t.co/0LIGSGJd5F

Santos also revealed that he could play for as many as five Serie A sides after explaining that he has spoken to the likes of PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan in the past.

Santos told Tuttomercatoweb:

"Playing in Serie A is a dream for him and his heart remains here. As things stand today, he could play for four or five clubs: Milan, Inter, Juve, Roma or Napoli."

"There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan's Ricky Massara. I don't know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though," he added.

"The fact remains, we can't do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts. Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we'll see about working on a renewal," said the Blues star's agent.

Chelsea have a tricky situation with respect to Jorginho

Although Jorginho isn’t getting any younger, his game is only improving. The midfielder isn’t heavily reliant on pace, and it’s unlikely that he will lose his ability to spread the ball like he does.

With the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic around him, Jorginho has fitted in well under Tuchel. The Blues will not want to lose Jorginho for cheap, but it remains to be seen if he will want to extend his contract after what his agent has revealed.

The Italian has made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Pensioners so far this season, and has managed to score nine times in the process.

Should he decide to leave Stamford Bridge, he certainly won’t have a shortage of offers on the table. The 30-year-old had spells at Hellas Verona and Napoli in the Serie A before moving to the Premier League in 2018.

