"Playing by his side is beautiful" - Real Madrid player opens up on the connection he has with Luka Modric

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos recently shared his experience of playing alongside Luka Modric in midfield for the better part of the last decade.

Kroos and Modric have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of Los Blancos' midfield since the German's 2014 move from Bayern Munich. The duo have played 296 matches as teammates and have won several trophies together.

Speaking about the experience of sharing the pitch with the Croatian, Kroos said (h/t Madrid Xxtra):

"Modrić? Playing by his side is beautiful. We understand each other perfectly after almost 9 years together. We have a good connection both on and off the pitch, we always know what the other is going to do."

Kroos and Modric, who are 33 and 37 respectively, remain crucial cogs in Los Blancos' midfield. Modric has played 36 matches for Real Madrid this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

The German has also made 36 appearances for the Spanish giants this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the El Clasico

Real Madrid are set to return to action on March 19 as they take on arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga. Ancelotti's team currently have 56 points from 25 games and are trailing the Catalan giants by nine points in the race for the La Liga title.

Los Blancos have a lot of work to do if they are to catch up with Barcelona. Speaking ahead of the El Clasico, Ancelotti claimed his team will have to be at their best to get a positive result against the Catalan club.

He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“We have to enjoy the moment and be on the front foot in a hugely important game. We can win it if we're able to show the best of ourselves in every sense; individually, collectively, in attack and defence. We're not thinking about the league being over, we're focused on winning tomorrow's game. That's the only thing in our minds, we want to cut the deficit.”

Ancelotti added:

“We'll have a plan because we know each other so well, there are no secrets. You just think about how to cause them problems and hurt them with how we go about the game. That will be in our minds until kick-off. We'll look to attack but without taking too many risks.”

Barcelona have two out of their three meetings against Real Madrid so far this season.

