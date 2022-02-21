"Playing against Spurs meant a guaranteed three points" – John Terry aims dig at Tottenham and claims London clubs aren't 'anywhere near' Chelsea

Former defender John Terry has aimed a dig at Tottenham Hotspur and other London-based outfits for not being able to compete with Chelsea.

The Blues have dominated recent games against London-based sides. They picked up a last-gasp 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, a team from south London, in their last outing.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have faced Tottenham Hotspur four times this season across all competitions, and won all of them without even conceding a single goal.

Sun Sport @SunSport Chelsea icon John Terry savagely trolls Arsenal and Tottenham in Q&A

Terry explained that playing against Tottenham usually results in a win for the Blues, and Chelsea's record against London-based teams is so good they should no longer be considered rivals.

The former defender said during in Instagram Q&A:

"Playing against Spurs meant a guaranteed three points. They shouldn't be called London Derbies anymore because none of the London teams are anywhere near us."

Chelsea's record might be good but it's not quite flawless

While the Blues have dominated London teams more often than not, their fans should perhaps not be too complacent.

The Blues seem to have the best team among all the London teams, so it's only natural that they boast a better record.

However, it must be mentioned that the Gunners did a league double over them last season, and West Ham United picked up a surprise 3-2 win earlier this season.

Tottenham are currently in a transition phase and will be a bigger force next season as Antonio Conte seeks to turn them into title contenders.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#CFC #THFC



John Terry has joked that playing against Tottenham 'meant three points' for Chelsea

Chelsea’s incredible run against Tottenham is bound to end sometime, but for now, they can bask in an incredible record against the Lilywhites.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed that the Blues do not try to do anything special in derbies and in the end it boils down to the mentality of the players.

"I think in the Premier League it is always mentality. In derbies, you rely on what you're used to doing and do not overstretch the point that it is a derby," Tuchel said.

"The special atmosphere helps you, you feel it instantly. Why to do special things on a special occassion? Do your normal things on your level and do them consistently," the German added.

