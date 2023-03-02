“Playing well atm”, “Another bad line-up” – Liverpool fans lose their mind as Klopp decides to omit 23-year-old from line-up for Wolves game

Liverpool fans are rather disappointed with Jurgen Klopp's decision to exclude Cody Gakpo from the starting lineup against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 1.

The Anfield faithful are concerned about the Dutch forward's expertise in front of goal. He has found form in recent times, scoring two goals in their last four games.

They were clearly looking forward to watching him take his chances at goal once more. They are understandably unhappy with Klopp's decision to bench him. They took to Twitter to question the manager's selection with tweets like these:

Liverpool prepare to face Wolves at Anfield

Liverpool endured a shocking 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Anfield last week. The Reds then failed to bounce back with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wolves were held to a 1-1 stalemate with Fulham.

Liverpool's defense remains steady, having kept a clean sheet in their last three Premier League matches. However, concerns linger over the performances of Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who struggled in their last outing.

Wolves' attacking prowess, on the other hand, has been lacking, with just five shots on target in their last three games.

The Reds may have only managed a point against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, but it was enough to move them up to seventh in the table. They have a significant nine-point gap to make up to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two more games.

They will hope to continue their impressive home record, having lost just one of their last 34 Premier League games at Anfield.

Wolves make the trip to Anfield, currently sitting in 15th place with a three-point cushion above the dreaded relegation zone. The Wanderers have only suffered defeat once in their last six Premier League away games, which came against Manchester City. They will be keen to build on this form.

With 18 goals to their name, Wolves are no longer the worst attacking team in the Premier League, as that title now belongs to Everton with just 17 goals. Nevertheless, Liverpool will still be wary of the threat posed by Julen Lopetegui's men, who dismantled the Reds 3-0 at Molineux not too long ago.

Wolves' impressive win over Liverpool followed their 2-2 draw at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup. They were then narrowly defeated 1-0 in the replay courtesy of Harvey Elliott's stunning strike.

As such, a moment of individual brilliance could prove decisive once again in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter at Anfield.

