“Playing with him will be fantastic” - PSG star drops massive hint on Lionel Messi transfer 

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has indicated that Lionel Messi’s much-awaited move to the French capital has edged closer to completion.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the Italian admitted it would be fantastic to play alongside Messi, who looks set to join the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer in the days ahead.

“I’m happy if he [Lionel Messi] arrives in Paris. He is the best player in the world. I’m excited and happy by the thought of having him in the team. Playing with him will be fantastic!”

Donnarumma, who was one of the stars of Euro 2020, joined PSG earlier this summer. Much like the towering Italian, Lionel Messi is expected to become the club’s latest addition on a free transfer, although he is likely to retain his status as one of the highest-paid players in the world.

After his unceremonious exit from Barcelona, a teary-eyed Lionel Messi announced in a press conference at the Camp Nou that several clubs have declared their interest in acquiring his services.

"Paris Saint-Germain is one possibility, but nothing is confirmed. A lot of clubs called me after the official announcement and they are all interested, but nothing is decided and we are talking about a lot of things."

The 34-year-old also admitted that life would go on at Barcelona despite his departure, adding that people will eventually get used to his absence.

"Players come and go, but Barcelona, as a club, are bigger than anyone else. People will get used to it - at first, it will be weird, but it will eventually be easy for them."

Lionel Messi to complete PSG move this week

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

PSG have moved quickly to snap him up as he looks set to reunite with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

The Parisian giants have already signed Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Donnarumma, but Lionel Messi’s capture is easily the greatest coup they could have dreamed of pulling off this summer.

Leo Messi is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed. Jorge Messi received official contract today morning, after talks since Thursday. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



Messi is ready to accept - he’ll sign with PSG once final details will be fixed. Now planning for travel, medical, unveiling. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/b28XC5DBoR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

The Argentine has reportedly agreed a deal in principle with the Ligue 1 side and is expected to officially be announced as a PSG player later this week.

Also Read: Why did Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

Edited by Vishal Subramanian