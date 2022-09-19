"Plays the game with an infectious arrogance" - Pundit heaps praise on 'fit and strong' Arsenal star for brilliant performance against Brentford

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks thinks Gabriel Jesus is the reason why Arsenal are currently at the top of the table.

Speaking after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford, Crooks said (reported via The Boot Room):

“From the moment Gabriel Jesus put on an Arsenal shirt he’s been playing like a man possessed. His enthusiasm and appetite for the game is immense. He’s not just scoring goals for the Gunners but leading the line."

Crooks feels that Jesus' attitude is rubbing off on the team as well. Praising his movement, he said:

"His movement around the pitch is fantastic and he plays the game with an infectious arrogance that is spreading through the Arsenal team like wildfire, and the reason why they currently sit on top of the Premier League."

Jesus scored the Gunners' third goal of the night with a delightful header. It was his fourth strike of the season. Lauding his goal, Crooks noted:

“The way Jesus generated enough power, on a beautifully flighted ball from Xhaka, to beat David Raya in the Brentford goal provided a glimpse of just how fit and strong Jesus actually is."

Surprisingly, Jesus was left out of the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break. Crooks expressed his disbelief, saying:

“Why Brazil haven’t selected him for their national team during the international break is a total mystery to me.”

Arsenal's brilliant start to the season continues

The Gunners have now won six of their opening seven games in the league. They are at the top of the table, one point ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta has put together a brilliantly well-knitted squad, which is dispatching opponents with absurd ease at the moment. Their only defeat came against Manchester United, who beat the Gunners 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The new signings have done well to settle quickly at the club, as was best evidenced by Fabio Vieira and Jesus' strikes last night.

