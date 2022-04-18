"Plays golf I think" "What a huge a**h*** Pochettino" - Fans fume as PSG star is once again omitted from starting XI against Marseille 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are fuming with the information that Sergio Ramos doesn't start for the Ligue 1 leaders against Marseille. The 36-year-old has encountered a difficult start to life in Paris, having missed the majority of his debut season through injury.

He made his return to action earlier this month in PSG's 5-1 win against Lorient before playing his first full 90 minute game in a 6-1 victory over Clermont last weekend.

There were expectations that Mauricio Pochettino would opt to start the former Real Madrid man against Marseille, but he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Fans have reacted to the news and it's safe to say there is disappointment on Twitter:

ً @saintgermainist Ngl I would've liked to see Ramos starting tonight Ngl I would've liked to see Ramos starting tonight

Mil'🉐 @thecroqueteur Ptdr Ramos pas titulaire pour le dernier gros match de la saison quel énorme connard Pochettino Ptdr Ramos pas titulaire pour le dernier gros match de la saison quel énorme connard Pochettino

Nur @Sadecegs04 Ne demek Ramos 11 baslamıyo poset senin ben bıktım bu td'den nedir bunlardan cektigim yw Ne demek Ramos 11 baslamıyo poset senin ben bıktım bu td'den nedir bunlardan cektigim yw

Sergio Ramos to extend his stay at PSG?

Sergio Ramos was part of a huge transfer window for PSG last summer

Despite having only made seven appearances for the Paris side this season, Ramos is keen to remain at the Ligue 1 giants. The veteran defender spoke to Amazon Prime (via SportsMole) where he hinted that he would look to extend his stay with the Parisians:

"I'd like to play for another four to five years at a high level, and then experience something else. I have two years here in Paris, we'll try to make that three! One more, and then we'll see. But as long as the body holds up, I think I can keep my head well focused."

Ramos' absence from the PSG side has been a nuisance as, at times, his experience at the back could have helped. Certainly in the UEFA Champions League, where PSG capitulated against his former side Real Madrid, exiting the competition in disappointing fashion.

When Ramos made his return against Lorient earlier this month, he was subsequently booed by the Parc des Princes faithful.

He has since gone on to turn things around with regard to fans' opinion of him and the reactions from the supporters that he doesn't start against Marseille shows he is becoming a favorite.

Ramos' side will look to continue their fine run of form which has seen them go eighteen games unbeaten at the Parc des Princes.

They are currently twelve points clear at the top, with Marseille sitting in second, making tonight's clash between the two sides all the more tantalizing.

