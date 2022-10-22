“Plays like his family forced him to become a footballer”, “Doesn’t know what a goal is” – Fans mock Liverpool star for wasteful display in 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans launched a scathing attack on defender Virgil van Dijk for his performance against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on October 22.

The Dutchman was underwhelming in the Reds' 1-0 loss and missed multiple big chances to score for his side.

Fans were not happy with the defender's performance as many pointed out that Van Dijk is playing like he is forced to take part in a game. Many also claimed that the player is already washed.

Many criticized his defensive performance and went on to say that the defender was awful in the attack.

Here are some of the reactions from the club's fans across Twitter after Van Dijk's performance against Nottingham:

RuF🦅🦅 @Ruf_ayi Virjil Van Dijk plays like his family forced him to become a footballer. The guy is so washed Virjil Van Dijk plays like his family forced him to become a footballer. The guy is so washed

〽️ @blackkfootsanji Van Dijk doesn’t know what a goal is even if it slapped him in his face Van Dijk doesn’t know what a goal is even if it slapped him in his face

Samuel @SamueILFC Van Dijk should’ve had 2/3 goals from his headers alone, so poor from him. Van Dijk should’ve had 2/3 goals from his headers alone, so poor from him.

- @AnfieldRd96 Van Dijk could’ve had a hattrick today. Van Dijk could’ve had a hattrick today.

josh 🫡 @SFJosh_ The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



sportening.com/i/theanfieldta… You can rate the players on the @Sportening app. Download it for free here and share your ratings: You can rate the players on the @Sportening app. Download it for free here and share your ratings: 👉 sportening.com/i/theanfieldta… https://t.co/mx0Y3rmvpl People questioning Van Dijk being a 1 when he was shit defensively and should have scored at least 2 goals twitter.com/theanfieldtalk… People questioning Van Dijk being a 1 when he was shit defensively and should have scored at least 2 goals twitter.com/theanfieldtalk…

Josh @KloppStyle THEY’VE LEFT VAN DIJK WIDE OPEN 3 TIMES INSIDE THE BOX AND HE’S MISSED EVERY TIME THEY’VE LEFT VAN DIJK WIDE OPEN 3 TIMES INSIDE THE BOX AND HE’S MISSED EVERY TIME

Dil @DilTee_ Van Dijk trying to save up xG for the world cup like a Tesco Clubcard… Van Dijk trying to save up xG for the world cup like a Tesco Clubcard…

Van Dijk has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Reds so far this season, keeping five clean sheets.

Since arriving at the club from Southampton for £75 million in 2018, the Dutchman has played 197 games, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat against Forest, courtesy of a goal from former Liverpool man Taiwo Awoniyi in the 55th minute. They are now in seventh place in the league table, having collected 16 points in 11 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked about his team's formation change

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp recently decided to change his team's formation to 4-4-2. When asked how the change is profiting his team's style of play, the German manager said (via liverpool.com):

"Stability, closing gaps we left open the weeks before – not on purpose, it just happened, we played for quite a time a specific system a specific way. And when you get used to things you lose a little bit the desire for the detail. And because it was so well-tuned, let me say it like this, how we defended, how we pressed or how we did different things, little things can change a lot."

He added:

"That’s why we had to change a big thing and to start thinking new about it as a group, and not telling him and telling him, ‘You do differently’. Because it’s always a row of different things that happened then."

The Reds will next face Ajax away in the UEFA Champions League on October 26.

Poll : 0 votes