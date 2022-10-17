“Plays like he takes shrooms before the game” “What a pathetic excuse of a footballer” – Liverpool star told YouTuber is ‘better’ than him as fans voice frustration after Man City game

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was mocked for his error-riddled cameo appearance against Manchester City on Sunday, October 16, with some claiming YouTuber IShowSpeed could do a better job.

The Reds spent a club-record fee on the 23-year-old forward in the summer following a superb season at Benfica. However, he is yet to impress at Anfield so far, with his most notable contribution being a red card for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen against Crystal Palace.

Nunez has scored four goals in his first 11 appearances for the Reds, with Roberto Firmino's excellent form keeping him out of the side. The Uruguayan international was brought on in the 72nd minute and it's fair to say supporters were less than impressed with his display.

With Liverpool leading 1-0, the Reds had the chance to kill the game when they found themselves in a three-on-one situation. But Nunez completely fluffed the chance, allowing City to track back and clear their lines.

Nunez had a chance to make amends shortly after when he had another chance to lay off a completely free Fabio Carvalho inside the box, but instead tried an ambitious ball across the area. The attacker then had a final chance when one-on-one with Ederson, but his delicate dink was easily cleared.

Liverpool secured a vital victory, but following his disastrous display, supporters took to Twitter to mock the South American, with some comparing him to young YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dubois @CFCDUBois IshowSpeed is objectively a better footballer than Darwin Nunez IshowSpeed is objectively a better footballer than Darwin Nunez

Zito @_Zeets Darwin Nuñez had a 3 v 1 and somehow made the worst possible decision I’ve ever seen Darwin Nuñez had a 3 v 1 and somehow made the worst possible decision I’ve ever seen

Aaron West @oeste I’m sorry but Darwin Nuñez is objectively hilarious to watch, no matter if he’s playing well or not I’m sorry but Darwin Nuñez is objectively hilarious to watch, no matter if he’s playing well or not

VUJ @DavidVujanic Nunez plays like he takes shrooms before the game Nunez plays like he takes shrooms before the game

Jonny Sharples @JonnyGabriel Watching Darwin Núñez today was fascinating, like seeing someone learn to be a footballer on the job. Watching Darwin Núñez today was fascinating, like seeing someone learn to be a footballer on the job.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball What a pathetic excuse of a Footballer Darwin Nuñez is. What a pathetic excuse of a Footballer Darwin Nuñez is.

Gary Neville slams Darwin Nunez's decision making during Liverpool's victory over Manchester City

On what was a glorious day for Liverpool that may kickstart their season, Nunez was a notable low point from their evening at Anfield. Gary Neville was on commentary duty for Sky Sports for the City clash and was clearly not impressed with the Reds' forward.

Following his decision not to play in Mo Salah, who was through on goal and had already scored in the clash, the Manchester United legend said (per Football 365):

“It’s not good from Nunez. If he sees him, he should pass it, it’s not good. If he doesn’t see him, it’s not good because he’s not got his head up – he had to play that pass to Mo Salah.

“He’s just a little frantic and raw when he plays, he’s just got to slow himself down a little bit in the final third and be a bit more composed.”

Gabriel Jesus Fan Account @TheJesusZone How am I meant to explain to my kids that Darwin Nunez did not pass the ball here? How am I meant to explain to my kids that Darwin Nunez did not pass the ball here? https://t.co/DF2uZsGQxQ

Meanwhile, with this win, Liverpool climbed up to the eighth spot with 13 points in nine games.

