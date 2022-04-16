"Plays a part" - Danny Mills explains why Liverpool have an advantage over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills has suggested that Liverpool have an advantage over his former club in the FA Cup semi-final.

The two strongest clubs in England and arguably Europe, meet each other for the second time in the span of a week on Saturday.

It is set to be an engaging semi-final at Wembley Stadium between two of the best current managers in world football.

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that the Cityzens could miss both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker with minor injuries.

Ex-Manchester City right-back Danny Mills has suggested that the Reds will have an advantage if De Bruyne misses the game.

The 44-year-old has claimed that the Belgian will be 'a massive miss' while Pep Guardiola might be able to 'deal with' the absence of Kyle Walker.

Mills told Football Insider:

“Of course, Liverpool have an advantage. Kevin De Bruyne is a massive miss. Kyle Walker, they can probably deal with. [Joao] Cancelo slots across and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko comes in. You’re a touch weaker but they can deal with that."

Manchester City



Pep has provided an update on Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne

“The intensity of the game that City had to go through, their recovery from there plays a part."

Mills has urged Manchester City to 'turn up' and 'dig in' to salvage a victory against Jurgen Klopp's side.

He added:

“But that also put in the players’ mind that they are tough and resilient, they are up against it now. They’ll think ‘It’s all against us, the timing, the away leg, travel’. But we’ve just seen a display from City where they dug in, they put up a fight. We’ve not seen that too much from City. We know now they can do it."

He further said:

“Liverpool have an advantage after midweek and how the games went but also, flip that around. Man City will turn up and think ‘One more game, come on, let’s just dig in like we did the other night’. They will have learnt an awful lot from that.”

Liverpool will definitely start on the front-foot against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's side will certainly have an advantage over Manchester City ahead of the FA Cup semi-final.

Squawka



◉ 6 left-footed goals

◉ 5 right-footed goals



Kevin De Bruyne has now scored more goals with his left-foot than his right-foot in the Premier League this season:
◉ 6 left-footed goals
◉ 5 right-footed goals
No weak foot detected.

De Bruyne and Walker missing from the match could have a big impact on Pep Guardiola's side.

