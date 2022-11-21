“Please, don’t ask players about me” – Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on rumors about frosty meeting with Bruno Fernandes ahead of FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on what appeared to be a frosty encounter between himself and teammate Bruno Fernandes before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, 37, and Fernandes, 28, are part of Portugal's squad for the tournament in Qatar.

The Manchester United duo were recorded interacting when the squad came together for the first time since being selected by Fernando Santos.

It was the first time Fernandes had seen Ronaldo since the latter's controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan where he laid into Manchester United.

Fernandes walked past the veteran striker before giving a bemused-looking Ronaldo a somewhat frosty reception.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Bruno Fernandes catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal camp(via @selecaoportugal Bruno Fernandes catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal camp 👀🇵🇹(via @selecaoportugal) https://t.co/D1UFlfBlwG

The former Sporting CP midfielder has since played down rumors of a rift between the pair.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about the encounter on Monday, 21 November, to which he advised the press not to ask his Portugal teammates about his situation.

The former Real Madrid striker also confirmed that it was a joke between the duo:

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We were playing around last week. His plane was late - I asked him did you come by boat. Please, don’t ask players about me - ask about the World Cup."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Selecção das Quinas start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday, 24 November, against Ghana.

They then face Uruguay on Monday, 28 November, who eliminated them in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Their final group game comes against South Korea on Friday, 2 December.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not welcome back at Manchester United's training ground following the FIFA World Cup

Ten Hag and Ronaldo's relationship is in tatters

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview has shocked the footballing world, and many are still trying to decide whether it was unprofessional or brave of the forward.

He touched on several topics, including his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils striker has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, netting just three goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Ronaldo's frustrations stem from a lack of game time under Ten Hag, who has handed him just eight starts.

Manchester United's stance is that the Portuguese is not welcome back at Carrington training ground after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Italian journalist Romano said:

"Manchester United are still discussing internally with their legal team to understand the best solution. Sources guarantee that Man Utd don't want Cristiano to be part of first team group at Carrington after the World Cup, the message is clear; the club will try to clarify the situation by next week."

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes