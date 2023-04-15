“Please end the season”, “Worst team in the league” - Twitter goes wild as Chelsea suffer third straight loss under Frank Lampard

Frank Lamapard's Chelsea suffered their third straight loss across competitions against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, losing 2-1. Fans on Twitter erupted as they watched the action unfold.

Conor Gallagher gave the Blues an early lead in the 13th minute of the match. Brighton, however, equalized before half-time through Danny Wellbeck. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker scored in the 42nd minute. Julio Enciso made it 2-1 for Roberto De Zerbi's team with his 69th minute strike. Brighton were the team who saw the lion's share of the ball as well.

The Blues remained 11th with 39 points from 31 matches as a result of the defeat. Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh with 49 points from 29 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Chelsea played Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge:

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No Chelsea player has provided more Premier League assists than Mykhailo Mudryk (2) this season 🤯 No Chelsea player has provided more Premier League assists than Mykhailo Mudryk (2) this season 🤯 https://t.co/hIFwXoo3lx

B/R Football @brfootball Conor Gallagher scores Chelsea’s first goal in all comps since March 18 Conor Gallagher scores Chelsea’s first goal in all comps since March 18 😤 https://t.co/O9mW9Ax7iN

Troll Football @TrollFootball Lampard after managing Chelsea to score a goal Lampard after managing Chelsea to score a goal https://t.co/k7KNo6knBf

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea have been so painful to watch this season. Please end the season Chelsea have been so painful to watch this season. Please end the season

ًEl. @UtdEIIis You’ve got to be seriously sick if you’re enjoying Chelsea’s downfall this season… You’ve got to be seriously sick if you’re enjoying Chelsea’s downfall this season…

Total £281.5m Chelsea have just made the most expensive substitution in world history taking off in a single change Fernadez £107mFofana £70mPulisic £57mSterling £47.5mTotal £281.5m

Conn @ConnCFC Whichever manager takes over this Chelsea team permanently is an extremely brave man. We are a mess. Whichever manager takes over this Chelsea team permanently is an extremely brave man. We are a mess.

FELIX @FellMentKE Chelsea spent £600M only to lose to a low-budget Brighton. Football isn't for the weak. Chelsea spent £600M only to lose to a low-budget Brighton. Football isn't for the weak. https://t.co/8KDHemgRrm

Ridiculous appointment 33% possession with a starting 11 worth over 500 million.Brighton 22 shot and 8 on target to Chelsea's 1...How's that Lampard feel good factor now?Ridiculous appointment

♠️ @SJftbI Potter’s win percentage won’t fool me, Lampard is still the worst manager I’ve seen at Chelsea in my lifetime Potter’s win percentage won’t fool me, Lampard is still the worst manager I’ve seen at Chelsea in my lifetime

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 @254_icon Disturbing scenes at Stamford Bridge as stewards force Chelsea fans to stay and watch the whole game. Disturbing scenes at Stamford Bridge as stewards force Chelsea fans to stay and watch the whole game. https://t.co/CeFC6aZQYk

MBAH @Mbahdeyforyou Chelsea downfall? i will be there Chelsea downfall? i will be there 😂 https://t.co/DUYMF47x3F

⚡ @UTDCJ_ chelsea are 5 points closer to relegation than top four chelsea are 5 points closer to relegation than top four https://t.co/mFF3B4oIPX

sharky @ohnosharky Chelsea losing again? At home? Again? Chelsea losing again? At home? Again? https://t.co/gj3zKr0dNb

I’m not joking. Chelsea are the worst team in the league.I’m not joking.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Can the board actually appoint a manager asap? Stop the X factor process and sort it out properly.



The arrogance on the pitch to not even think we’re heading downhill rapidly is a joke. You don’t “we’re Chelsea” our way into staying up. Can the board actually appoint a manager asap? Stop the X factor process and sort it out properly. The arrogance on the pitch to not even think we’re heading downhill rapidly is a joke. You don’t “we’re Chelsea” our way into staying up.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Can Chelsea and Madrid shake hands now & not waste anyones time on Tuesday? @UEFAcom Can Chelsea and Madrid shake hands now & not waste anyones time on Tuesday? @UEFAcom

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will play Real Madrid next

The game against Brighton & Hove Albion marked the third straight match that Chelsea have lost under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. The Blues are up for a stern test next as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 18.

The west Londoners lost the first leg by a score of 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. To make matters worse, Ben Chilwell was sent off and will miss the second leg as a result.

Lampard urged the team not to lose belief after the first leg. He told the media (via Chelsea's official website):

"I think there were some good things from our display but the result is a reality. I’ve said to the players in the dressing room though, special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. If you don’t believe in top level sport then things don’t happen for you."

"The mindset and the belief are a percentage of the game. The fans will believe, they will come and support us. I’ve been involved in games that have changed. The possibilities are ours for the taking."

The clash against Brighton, however, showed that the Blues have a lot to improve on if they are to fetch a positive result in the second leg against Los Blancos.

