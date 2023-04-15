“Please end the season”, “Worst team in the league” - Twitter goes wild as Chelsea suffer third straight loss under Frank Lampard

Frank Lamapard's Chelsea suffered their third straight loss across competitions against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, losing 2-1. Fans on Twitter erupted as they watched the action unfold.
Conor Gallagher gave the Blues an early lead in the 13th minute of the match. Brighton, however, equalized before half-time through Danny Wellbeck. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker scored in the 42nd minute. Julio Enciso made it 2-1 for Roberto De Zerbi's team with his 69th minute strike. Brighton were the team who saw the lion's share of the ball as well.
The Blues remained 11th with 39 points from 31 matches as a result of the defeat. Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh with 49 points from 29 matches.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Chelsea played Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge:
Frank Lampard's Chelsea will play Real Madrid next
The game against Brighton & Hove Albion marked the third straight match that Chelsea have lost under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. The Blues are up for a stern test next as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 18.
The west Londoners lost the first leg by a score of 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. To make matters worse, Ben Chilwell was sent off and will miss the second leg as a result.
Lampard urged the team not to lose belief after the first leg. He told the media (via Chelsea's official website):
"I think there were some good things from our display but the result is a reality. I’ve said to the players in the dressing room though, special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. If you don’t believe in top level sport then things don’t happen for you."
"The mindset and the belief are a percentage of the game. The fans will believe, they will come and support us. I’ve been involved in games that have changed. The possibilities are ours for the taking."
The clash against Brighton, however, showed that the Blues have a lot to improve on if they are to fetch a positive result in the second leg against Los Blancos.