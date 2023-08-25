"Please leave us and go to Saudi" - Rival fans flood Liverpool star Mo Salah's social media page, ask him to join Al-Ittihad 'instantly'

Rivals fans have swarmed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's X page (formerly known as Twitter) in order to entice him to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this summer.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have maintained an interest in Mohamed Salah for more than a month. The 31-year-old's agent, Ramy Abbas, maintained that the Egyptian skipper was committed to Liverpool on August 7, having signed a new three-year deal at the club last summer.

However, Al-Ittihad have reportedly reignited their interest and are desperate to bring Salah to the Middle East. David Ornstein reported a crucial update yesterday (August 24). He tweeted:

"Al-Ittihad have a concrete interest in signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. Saudi Pro League club making a renewed attempt to recruit 31yo Egypt international forward. Unclear at this stage if a move will materialise."

The Saudi champions have allegedly agreed on personal terms with Salah, offering him a whopping £65 million a year deal. However, the Egyptian King has no intentions of forcing a move and will only leave if the Reds decide to sell him.

The Reds have maintained their stance that the 31-year-old isn't for sale this summer, but that hasn't stopped rumors circulating that Salah is on the verge of joining the SPL.

He posted a selfie on X amid all the transfer rumors yesterday, to which rival fans commented demanding he move to Al-Ittihad. Their reactions can be viewed below:

Salah is likely to feature for Jurgen Klopp and Co. against Newcastle United away on Sunday, August 27.

Liverpool icon John Barnes adamant that Mohamed Salah will stay at Anfield

Liverpool legend John Barnes is confident that Reds superstar Mohamed Salah will stay at Anfield this summer despite Al-Ittihad reportedly willing to pay €100 million for his services.

Barnes spoke to Alqahera News and said (via Tribal Football):

"The stars of world football are linked to the Saudi League, but I am sure that Mohamed Salah is happy with his presence in Liverpool."

He added:

My message to Mohamed Salah is that he can achieve all his football ambitions with Liverpool and strengthen his legendary position here among the Reds fans and play in the Premier League."

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have already lost a host of senior players including Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Losing a player like Mohamed Salah is an option that the Reds simply cannot afford, especially this late in the transfer window.

Salah has been an integral part of their success since signing from Roma prior to the 2017-18 season. The 31-year-old has scored 187 goals and provided 80 assists in 307 appearances across all competitions, winning seven major trophies in the process. He is also the club's fifth-highest goal scorer in their history.