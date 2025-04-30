"Please don't play him", "How does this guy start" - Barcelona fans unhappy with star's showing in 3-3 draw against Inter Milan

Barcelona fans online were unimpressed with Gerard Martin's performance during their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday (April 30). The Spaniard, who struggled to keep Denzel Dumfries under wraps, was replaced by Ronald Araujo in the second half.

Inter Milan had a perfect start to the game, opening the scoring through Marcus Thuram in the first minute. The Frenchman received a pass from Dumfries and flicked the ball past Wojciech Szczęsny in style.

Dumfries (21') doubled Nerazzurri's lead, having volleyed the ball into the net from close range following an assist from Francesco Acerbi. However, Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona a lifeline, having dazzled with the ball and placing it into the net in the 24th minute.

Ferran Torres (38’) placed the ball in the back of the net after being set up by Raphinha to restore parity for Barca (2-2). Following a cross from Hakan Calhanoglu, Dumfries directed his header into the net to put Nerazzurri ahead in the 64th minute.

One minute later, Raphinha released a strong shot from outside the box, which Inter's goalkeeper Yann Sommer failed to punch accurately. It was declared an own goal by Sommer, as Barcelona leveled the score.

Thus, the first leg in Spain ended 3-3 as neither of the teams backed down.

In 45 minutes on the pitch, Gerard Martin maintained a passing accuracy of 71% (22/31). He failed to win an aerial duel in five attempts, won one out of two ground duels, and lost possession of the ball 10 times (via Sofascore).

After the game, Barca fans complained about the Spaniards' display via X, with one tweeting:

"Please don’t play Gerard Martin. #HectorFort."

"Gerard Martin shouldn't start any important match for barca, you guys keeps saying his decent, man is beyond average," another added.

"Gerard Martin is so s*it he shouldn’t be starting," a fan suggested.

"I can't stand gerard martin. Glad balde will be back," another revealed.

"We have soo many issues to sort out ... i dont want to see Gérard Martin anywhere near the second leg," an observant fan shared.

"Gerard Martin....How does this guy start for Barca," wrote another.

"I'm very upset" - Lamine Yamal on Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan

La Blaugrana's attacking wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, said he was 'upset' with the result against the Nerazzurri. However, Yamal expressed confidence that Barca will win the second leg.

In an interview after the game against Inter, the Spaniard said (via Barca Universal on X):

"I'm very upset. We thought we could win the game completely, but now we're thinking about the second leg and we're going to go win it."

Having scored Barcelona's first goal, Yamal was lethal during the first leg and will look to replicate his performance in the return fixture at the San Siro in Milan next Tuesday (May 6).

