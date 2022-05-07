"Please do something today", "Tears in my eyes"- Chelsea fans rally behind one player to 'make an impact' after being named in lineup against Wolves

Chelsea fans have shown their support towards out-of-form Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku after he was included in the starting lineup against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign since arriving on a club-record £97.5 million fee last summer. He has scored just 12 times across competitions, including five strikes in the Premier, falling behind German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order.

The Belgian was an unused substitute in the Blues' 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend. Lukaku, though, has been given the opportunity to showcase his credentials after Tuchel named him in the starting XI against Wolves.

The former Inter Milan star has endured a difficult relationship with his home supporters. However, fans have attempted to rally behind the striker ahead of the game against Bruno Lage's side.

"Romelu Lukaku hat trick who says no? Come on Chelsea", said a fan on Twitter.

"Lukaku please do something today, that's all I ask", said another Chelsea fan on Twitter.

"Lukaku finally starts, tears in my eyes".

Lukaku has failed to score in his last ten league appearances. He was jeered off the field for his disappointing performance in the Blues' 4-2 loss to Arsenal a fortnight ago. The Belgian will be keen to put on a good performance in front of his home fans.

Here are some of the tweets urging Lukaku to prove himself:

TheRealMood @CFC_TheRealMood @ChelseaFC Lukaku please do something today… that’s all I ask @ChelseaFC Lukaku please do something today… that’s all I ask

🇳🇬DUCE🗣 @Mazi_Duce07



He needs to make an impact, he’s been on bench for so long @ChelseaFC Good to see Lukaku back at the starting line up.He needs to make an impact, he’s been on bench for so long @ChelseaFC Good to see Lukaku back at the starting line up.He needs to make an impact, he’s been on bench for so long

HazLink🇳🇬 @OHazrid



SS this tweet @ChelseaFC Lukaku is scoring today...SS this tweet @ChelseaFC Lukaku is scoring today... SS this tweet

Romelu Lukaku could have key role to play for Chelsea at fag end of season

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Chelsea sit in third place in the Premier League standings, just three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, and five ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with four games to play. Manager Thomas Tuchel's Blues have won just two of their last five league games.

A match-winning performance against Wolves from Romelu Lukaku could help the Blues strengthen their grip on third place as they seek to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. The 28-year-old could also have a key role to play in his team's clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup final next weekend.

The Belgian could still redeem himself and enjoy a strong finish to the season if he helps Chelsea win the FA Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

Edited by Bhargav