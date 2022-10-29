“Please take him off” – Surprised PSG fans make Lionel Messi request to Christophe Galtier ahead of Troyes game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were surprised to see Lionel Messi in the starting lineup against Troyes in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on October 29.

They requested manager Christophe Galtier to rest the Argentine maestro for the clash.

Messi has made 16 appearances for the Parisians in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

The Argentine starred for the Ligue 1 side in their midweek UEFA Champions League clash against Maccabi Haifa. He bagged a brace of goals and assists each.

Fans expected the 35-year-old to be rested for the clash against Troyes. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, their concerns are understandable. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20.

Fans opined that Galtier should consider taking Messi off in the 70th minute of the game. Many also noted that the playmaker will have to carry the team once again. Others dubbed the game as a training session for him.

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans as Christophe Galtier decided to start the Argentien for their Ligue 1 clash against Troyes:

IceColdBenzzz @ney2maa @TheEuropeanLad Please take him off at 70th @TheEuropeanLad Please take him off at 70th

The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 32 points on the board from 12 games. They lead second-placed Lens by two points with a game in hand.

Xavi Hernandez explained how Cristiano Ronaldo made PSG's Lionel Messi a better player

Current PSG superstar Messi with former Barcelona teammate Xavi

Xavi has seen Lionel Messi grow from being a prodigious talent to one of the best players ever during their time together at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has always been an arch rival of the former Barcelona man.

Xavi, however, opined that the rivalry with Ronaldo pushed the Argentine to be a better player. In the documentary, 'Messi: The Enigma', he said (via Wio News):

"Cristiano gave him an extra push to become a better player. Cristiano and Leo probably won't admit it. I am convinced they used to keep an eye on each other. If you're competitive, you want to be the best."

The duo have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them, with the PSG man winning a record seven.

Poll : 0 votes