“Please turn up”, “Get the basics right” – Arsenal fans plead one player to complete ‘redemption arc’ after being in starting line-up for Newcastle clash

Arsenal fans seem convinced that Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares will redeem himself during their clash against Newcastle United on Monday, May 16.

Mikel Arteta's team are set to fight for Champions League qualification with Tottenham Hotspur until the final day of the league season. Arsenal are two points behind Tottenham but have a game in hand. They need to win both their remaining games to guarantee themselves Champions League football.

Arteta stuck to the tried and tested defensive duo of Ben White and Gabriel at the center of defense and has selected a familiar lineup, albeit with one clear change. The Gunners have struggled in the left-back position since the injury to first-choice Kieran Tierney. Nuno Tavares has been constantly criticized in recent months after putting in disappointing performances as Tierney's replacement.

Regardless, fans believe that the clash against Newcastle will allow him to redeem himself:

Arsenal will be optimistic about Champions League qualification

The English Premier League this season has been utterly competitive. Apart from the season-long fight for the title between Manchester City and Liverpool, there has been an intense Champions League qualification race.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all been in the race at different points of time. All clubs, including Arsenal, have had plenty of opportunities to get ahead. Unlike the two teams fighting for the title, Champions League qualification has largely been influenced by the teams’ inability to win games they are more than capable of.

The Gunners had a rough patch at the start of April but have since responded with some crucial victories, including a 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Mikel Arteta knows that while his team is still a long way off competing for the title, they have shown enough consistency to guarantee a Champions League spot.

The team has many young upcoming stars and further signings will only result in continued improvement.

