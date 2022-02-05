“Pleasure to play alongside you” – Manchester United star sends birthday message to Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United midfielder Fred has spoken of his delight at playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils.

Fred left a birthday message on Ronaldo's Instagram where he claimed it was a pleasure to play with the forward:

"Happy birthday Cristiano. A pleasure to play alongside you, brother. I want a lot of light in your life. May God bless you always.”

Manchester United are coming off a shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Ronaldo played a key part in the defeat to the Championship side having shockingly missed a penalty in the first half and a huge number of other chances before the side bowed out on penalties.

The side have had a nightmare season thus far, with Cristiano Ronaldo often being criticized for an apparent lack of leadership.

But the messages from his teammates on the striker's 37th birthday show the respect they have for their star man.

Manchester United fans will be hoping their side can bounce back from their recent blip having shown improvement under interim manager Ralf Rangnick prior to the FA Cup exit.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be dropped by Manchester United?

The Portuguese forward's performance against Middlesbrough was one of the worst this season with many now questioning his place in the side.

Winger Jadon Sancho presented Cristiano Ronaldo with many opportunities during the game that were spurned and the resulting loss has many deliberating over his constant selection as United's central striker.

Waiting in the wings are the likes of Edinson Cavani and perhaps the opportunity for talisman Bruno Fernandes to play a false 9 role to reap the benefits of his prior success at the club with a goalscoring record befitting that of a striker.

Signed for his goalscoring prowess, the striker has mustered up two non-penalty goals in the last four months and despite his brilliant start to his second spell with the club he is starting to disappoint.

United's FA Cup exit leaves the club in a perilous position in terms of claiming silverware this year and their lack of contending for a trophy is something the striker will not be familiar with.

There is no doubting his credentials as one of if not the best players the sport has ever seen but the striker's performances will need to improve as United target a top four finish and to potentially challenge in the UEFA Champions League.

