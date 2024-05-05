"Poch discovered tactics on matchday 32", "Europa, we coming" - Fans react as Chelsea defeat West Ham 5-0 in PL clash

Chelsea fans were very impressed with their side after they handed West Ham United a 5-0 thrashing, and they made their feelings known via X. The Blues climbed up to seventh place in the Premier League with their comfortable win, leapfrogging Manchester United momentarily.

In a season full of ups and downs, Chelsea have struggled to find any consistency, languishing in mid-table mediocrity despite spending around a billion pounds. Their midweek success against rivals Tottenham Hotspur proved to be the perfect preparation for their game against West Ham.

The Blues were dominant from the first whistle, and took control of the game by half-time, holding a comfortable 3-0 lead. They completed the rout in the second half with a measured performance, but the game was not without the occasional scare from the Hammers.

Mauricio Pochettino's side showed a mature side to their game as they closed out the game expertly, and this was met with cheers from the home fans in the stadium and online. Some of the fans shared their thoughts on the performance via X, praising the manager and his team.

There were more reactions from the Blues fans online as they shared their excitement at the result, some more cautiously than others.

The Blues are now in seventh place, only two points behind sixth place Newcastle United and four behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. They could yet secure Europa League football with their recent upturn in form as they look like a rejuvenated side.

Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer shine for Chelsea in five-star display

Chelsea put five past West Ham United in what was an exhibition from their forwards in front of their fans. Having suffered a disappointing defeat at West Ham on Matchday two in August, the Blues came into the game with a lot on the line.

The home side began with intent, and star man Cole Palmer scored his 21st league goal inside 15 minutes with a fine effort. The 21-year-old became only the third player aged 21 and under to directly contribute 30 goals in a single Premier League season.

They soon doubled their advantage as captain Conor Gallagher scored an excellent volley after the ball fell kindly to him in the box. Two soon became three as the reborn Noni Madueke headed home his eighth goal of the season from close range.

Much-maligned Senegal international Nicolas Jackson scored twice in the second half to take his tally this season to 16 across all competitions. The striker has now scored as many goals as Didier Drogba did in his first season at the club.

Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest next Saturday looking to further enhance their chances of finishing in a Europa League spot.