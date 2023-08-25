“Poch man, you’re killing me”, “If we lose, sack him” – Chelsea fans furious with Pochettino decision as Blues name line-up to face Luton

Chelsea fans are currently fuming on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Mauricio Pochettino named five defenders in his starting XI to take on Luton Town. The two sides are set to face each other at Stamford Bridge on Friday (August 25).

The Blues have had a rough start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign despite spending more than £320 million this summer. They drew 1-1 to Liverpool to commence their season on August 13 before falling to a shocking 3-1 defeat at West Ham United on August 20.

Chelsea have a good opportunity to get their first win of the season against newly-promoted Luton Town today. The latter have only played one game this season and were easily dismantled 4-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mauricio Pochettino has named Robert Sanchez in goal. Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto, and Ben Chilwell make up the defense.

Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher retain their spots in midfield while £115 million record signing Moises Caicedo replaces the injured Carney Chukwuemeka. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson are the Blues' forwards to complete the starting XI. Mykhaylo Mudryk misses out due to an injury.

While the lineup appears to be in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Gusto and Chilwell playing in advanced positions, Chelsea fans have slammed Pochettino for naming five defenders against Luton. Their reactions can be viewed below:

The Blues statistically have the advantage against Luton, having won their last three meetings in all competitions.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill praises Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Luton Town clash

Chelsea center-back Levi Colwill recently praised Mauricio Pochettino for his man-management skills ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Luton Town.

The 20-year-old has been a part of Stamford Bridge since the age of eight. But he has had to do loan spells over the past two years to break into the starting XI. He impressed for Huddersfield Town during the 2021-22 season before being loaned to Brighton last season, where he excelled, making 24 appearances in total.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed Chelsea manager this summer and has already been influential in Colwill's development. The latter said (via Chelsea's official website):

"He’s a really good guy,’ Colwill said. ‘He pushes you every day, makes sure he gets the most out of you. He’s always there to have a conversation after a game. He’ll tell you if you played good or bad. He’ll be honest with you and that’s what you need to improve and become the best player you can. I really appreciate that."

Pochettino has previously managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, before finding limited success with Paris Saint-Germain. The Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping he can get the club back to winning ways sooner than later.