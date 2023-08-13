"PochBall is winning it all", "Get Klopp out" - Fans react as Liverpool and Chelsea play out entertaining 1-1 draw

Fans reacted on (Twitter) X after Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13).

Both clubs kicked off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against each other with a point to prove. Tensions were high both on and off the field following the Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia transfer drama.

Liverpool started on the front foot and Mohamed Salah nearly opened the scoring in the 13th minute with his effort hitting the crossbar. The Reds were rewarded five minutes later when the Egyptian King threaded a stellar ball into the path of Luis Diaz who brilliantly finished into the bottom-left corner.

Salah thought he had doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 29th minute after cooly slotting past Robert Sanchez, however, the goal was chalked off by VAR.

Chelsea bounced back in the 37th minute after Axel Disasi scored on his debut. The Blues defender hooked the ball past a helpless Allison after the Reds failed to clear a loose ball from a corner.

Ben Chillwell brilliantly finished past Allison just two minutes later but it was chalked off by VAR as well. Chelsea were fortunate to not concede a penalty in the 53rd minute. Diaz's header from a corner struck Nicolas Jackson's hand when the ball was goal-bound but it was deemed to be in close proximity.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. dominated possession for most of the second half, but both teams had their chances to score a winner. Alisson made several vital saves towards the end to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Reds.

Chelsea fans were impressed by their side's performance. Here were some of their reactions:

"Mudryk could have won us the game."

"Reece James Sterling linkup is cooking."

"Positive signs but how on earth did we mess the last chance, Mudryk should’ve done better."

"We outplayed them without Nkunku, Caicedo and Lavia. PochBall is winning it all."

However, one fan was frustrated by yet another draw between the two clubs:

"This game is cursed. 7 draws in a row."

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans were disappointed by their side's performance:

"Get Klopp out of my club."

"That was a tough watch."

The 1-1 draw meant the Blues remain without a win across their past eight games at Stamford Bridge, their second-longest run since 1995 (12 games).

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Exploring the stats from tense Premier League clash

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a highly thrilling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge to earn one point each from their opening Premier League clash. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Blues were impressive with the ball, showing the impact Mauricio Pochettino has already had on the team. They had 66% possession, the highest figure against the Reds in the Premier League (from 2003-04 onwards), compared to the latter's 34%.

Chelsea also completed 679 passes (with an accuracy of 87%). Jurgen Klopp and Co. struggled in comparison, only registering 358 passes (with an accuracy of 79%). Liverpool's lack of a central defensive midfielder was clear to see as they struggled to regain control of the game in the second half.

The Blues had 10 shots, with four being on target during the game, in contrast to the Reds' 13 shots, with just their one goal being on target. Overall, the former will treat this game as a missed opportunity to secure all three points, given their statistical domination.