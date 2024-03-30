“Pochettino isn’t a good coach”, “Very unnecessary” - Chelsea fans unhappy with superstar being named in line-up to face Burnley

Fans have reacted to Chelsea naming midfielder Enzo Fernandez in their line-up to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (March 30).

The Blues are coming off a 4-2 home win over erstwhile Championship leaders Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal at home, sealing progress with two stoppage-time strikes.

Before that, Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Newcastle United 3-2 in the league at home and are unbeaten in four games across competitions since losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

However, fans are not pleased with the inclusion of Fernandez to face Burnley at Stamford Bridge, as the midfielder featured in Argentina's friendly wins over El Salvador (3-0) and Costa Rica (3-1) during the recent international break.

One tweeted:

"Why using Enzo? Pochettino isn't a good coach."

Another tweeted:

"Enzo start is very unnecessary man"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Fernandez scored in the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions' 3-0 win over El Salvador. The 23-year-old has also been a key player for his club side, contributing seven goals and three assists in 35 games across competitions.

That includes three goals and two assists in 24 games in the Premier League, where Pochettino's side are 11th with 39 points after 27 games. The Blues beat Burnley 4-1 away in October in the reverse fixture, where Fernandez was one of the scorers.

Chelsea vs Burnley: A few tidbits

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have a commanding head-to-head record over Burnley in the Premier League, winning 12 of 17 meetings and losing just once, a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge in April 2017.

The Clarets haven't had a league shutout at the Bridge since 1973. After a slow start, Pochettino's expensively assembled side have found a semblance of consistency.

The Blues have won five of their last six home games and have scored in 11 straight league outings at Stamford Bridge. If they score against Burnley, it will be their most prolific run at home in the league in nearly five years.