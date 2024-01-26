"Pochettino has lost it", "This match will be painful" - Chelsea fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI to face Aston Villa in FA Cup

Chelsea announced their lineup for their fourth round FA Cup game against Aston Villa on Friday (January 26), where Blues academy product Conor Gallagher will lead the line. Fans, though, are not happy with the same.

Here's the announced Blues lineup for the game against Villa:

Chelsea fans are unhappy with Gallagher starting and took to social media to express their feelings. Here are some of the best reactions:

One fan is upset with Chelsea using four centre-backs in their defence and also with the inclusion of Gallagher and Noni Madueke

One fan made fun of how well the team played without Gallagher against Middlesbrough earlier this week and joked that Chelsea want to go back to playing poorly again:

"Poch didn't like the way we played in the first half against Boro, so he's starting Gallagher today"

Another fan said that its 'over' with Gallagher starting, indicating Chelsea will lose:

"Gallagher is starting. It's over"

One fan expressed his disappointment with broken heart emojis over the decision to start with Gallagher:

Another reminded everyone that Chelsea were 4-0 without Gallagher in the last game:

"Last game was 4-0 at HT without Gallaher. Pochettino has lost it.'

One fan joked that it;s over for Chelsea with Gallagher starting:

One fan criticized the selection of Gallagher, detailing:

Chelsea have won seven and lost three of their last 10 games across competitions.

How does Chelsea's starting lineup look for the game against Aston Villa?

The Blues have placed Dejan Petrovic in goal once again. The backline is marshalled by Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashille as the two centre-backs, with Levi Colwill at left-back and Axel Disasi at right-back.

Alongside Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are expect to man the midfield, with the Chelsea captain expected to push up the furthest.

Raheem Sterling is expected to operate on the left flank, with Noni Madueke playing on the right wing. Chelsea's highest scorer of the season, Cole Palmer, will play as the No. 9.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Deivid Washington, Alfie Gilchrist, Lucas Bergstrom, Dylan Williams and Leo Castledine are on the bench for the Blues.