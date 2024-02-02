Pochettino provides fitness update on 2 Chelsea stars ahead of PL clash against Wolves

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah's fitness ahead of their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, February 4.

The Blues have had to deal with injury issues throughout the course of the season with some key players. Centre-back Levi Colwill joined the list recently as he missed their last two games. Meanwhile, Chalobah is yet to play this season.

In a pre-match press conference, Pochettino has confirmed that the duo are ruled out for their Premier League clash against Wolves at home (via Football.London). He did add, however, that Chalobah is close to returning to action.

Colwill, meanwhile, has made 27 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season and also contributed one goal and one assist.

The Blues did receive a boost recently with Christopher Nkunku returning to action in their 4-1 defeat at Liverpool on January 31. Pochettino said about the Frenchman's condition:

"We need to care about his situation step by step, building his confidence and fitness. He needs to work really hard to get to his best. Happy with the way he's helping the team, but we need to be careful when we push him to be the best."

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer for a reported fee of £52 million but got injured in pre-season. He made four appearances in December before suffering another setback. He finally returned in their last game against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Chelsea's progress after Liverpool defeat

The Blues have had a poor 2023-24 season in the Premier League. They sit 10th in the standings, 12 points behind UEFA Champions League spots. They have, however, reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Liverpool.

Chelsea lost 4-1 against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League in their last game. Ahead of the Wolves clash, Mauricio Pochettino was asked if his side a progressing too slowly and he replied (via Fooball.London):

"It's true that today we want the result and it's difficult to wait. After the third year of Liverpool, they came to Wembley, and we at Tottenham beat them 4-1. Nobody said it was the end of the world for Liverpool. Look what happened for them: they won the Premier League, the Champions League."

After facing Wolves, Chelsea will face Aston Villa at Villa Park in a FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, February 7.

