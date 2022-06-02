Poland 2-1 Wales: 5 taking points as hosts produced a late comeback to sink a Gareth Bale-less Dragons | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Poland came from behind to beat Wales 2-1 in Wroclaw in their opening game of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 1.

Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski came off the bench to cancel out Jonny Williams' opener for the visitors.

The first half was a rather cagey affair with minimal goal-mouth action, but the Dragons returned from the break as the stronger team.

Just seven minutes into the half, Williams unleashed a long-range belter that found the bottom corner and Wales were 1-0 in front.

Poland were struggling to find their rhythm but Tymoteusz Puchacz's blazing run down the flanks culminated with Kaminski converting his cross.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Relive Poland’s 2-1 win here Poland and Wales brought the heat for the first match of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Relive Poland’s 2-1 win here Poland and Wales brought the heat for the first match of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League 🇵🇱⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Relive Poland’s 2-1 win here ⬇️ https://t.co/T3FqSQ3z7N

With just five minutes of normal time remaining, Swiderski popped up with a winner as a scramble inside the box led to him curling one into the net.

Wales didn't throw in the towel, though, and pushed for a late equalizer, but Poland were able to weather the late storm and seal all three points.

They now take the top spot in Group 4 of League A with Belgium and The Netherlands not scheduled to play until Friday.

Wales, meanwhile, will turn their attention to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday (June 5). A win against either Ukraine or Scotland will book their place at the Qatar showpiece later this year.

#5 Wales rue tough luck in Poland once again

The Dragons failed to win against Poland in Poland

Wales came into the game without a single victory in any of their previous four visits to Poland against the hosts, yielding no goals either. While they ended their goal drought in the country, the Dragons once again came away without a win, throwing their lead away late on.

Their visit to Poland came in September 1973 for a World Cup qualifier which ended in a 3-0 defeat before a pair of goalless draws in 1991 and 2000.

Then in 2005, the sides locked horns once again in a World Cup qualifier that Poland won 1-0 at home. The Eagles now snatched a 2-1 win from the jaws of a defeat.

Wales always seem to run out of luck in this country.

#4 Poland catch Wales out in defence

The Dragons came up short at the back

Up until the equalizer, Poland were struggling to find their rhythm, with Robert Lewandowski barely even getting a clear shot at goal besides his earlier attempt.

However, the Dragons were caught asleep at the wheel midway through the second half and the hosts made them pay by pulling level into the match.

Tymoteusz Puchacz rampaged down the left flank before finding Kaminski. The winger had acres of space around him to take a touch before shifting the ball to his other foot and firing beyond the stranded Wayne Hennessey.

There were four Welsh players surrounding Kaminski when the ball was played, but all too distant from him. This allowed him the time and space to adjust himself and make the shot.

#3 Wales had one eye on the World Cup qualifiers

Rob Page rang the changes tonight

With the all-important World Cup qualifying final coming up on Sunday, Wales fielded a highly-changed lineup against Poland. It didn't feature key players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Both were handed a rest here while, while Page also opted to make a handful of changes at the break. He looked to allow players like Daniel James, Keiffer Moore and Danny Ward some rest.

Ian Mitchelmore @IanMitchelmore



Tough one for Rob Page's side to take, but, crucially, no injury concerns for Wales ahead of Sunday while several players got crucial minutes.



Gareth Bale, Joe Rodon, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies to be unleashed. Bring it on! FT: Poland 2-1 Wales.Tough one for Rob Page's side to take, but, crucially, no injury concerns for Wales ahead of Sunday while several players got crucial minutes.Gareth Bale, Joe Rodon, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies to be unleashed. Bring it on! #POLWAL FT: Poland 2-1 Wales. Tough one for Rob Page's side to take, but, crucially, no injury concerns for Wales ahead of Sunday while several players got crucial minutes.Gareth Bale, Joe Rodon, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies to be unleashed. Bring it on! #POLWAL

Despite so many changes, the Dragons looked impressive for most of the match. They fought Poland tooth and nail for the ball while also creating some good chances in the second half.

Williams' goal deservedly put them in front and it seemed like Wales were on their way to a win. However, a late collapse turned the tide, although they can still be proud of their effort.

#2 Polish substitutes do the trick

Both scorers came off the bench to make an impact

Kaminski and Swiderski both scored just 12 minutes after coming on, proving to be excellent substitutes for Poland.

Kaminski was the first one to come of the two at the hour mark and then in the 72nd minute, got the Eagles level with a well-taken shot.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



Karol Świderski finds the back of the net for the lead POLAND ON TOPKarol Świderski finds the back of the net for the lead POLAND ON TOP 🇵🇱Karol Świderski finds the back of the net for the lead 💪 https://t.co/fmCVjJixDL

Swiderski came on in the following minute and with just five minutes of normal time remaining, scored the winner for Michniewicz's side.

This was Kaminski's first goal in Polish colors (in what was just his second appearance). Meanwhile, Swiderski kept up his fine international record with a seventh strike in his 15th cap.

#1 Dan James proves he must start in the World Cup qualifiers

The youngster was impressive tonight!

If Wales are to win their match on Sunday and qualify for their first World Cup in 64 years, then Page would be wise to start Daniel James.

The 24-year-old was on fire in the opening stanza, breaking midfield lines and creating some really good chances for the visitors.

His fiery runs created all sorts of problems for the hosts, who must have breathed a sigh of relief after seeing him taken off at the break.

The Leeds United forward was full of energy and looked fearless on the ball, while making the most of the Polish midfield's lack of pace. He completed both of his attempted dribbles, played one key pass and won three ground duels.

Regardless of whether they play Ukraine or Scotland in Sunday's qualifying final, James must start the match and might as well play a key role if they win too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far