Police apprehend 17-year-old high school student over €35,000 burglary attempt on PSG star: Reports 

According to French outlet Le journal du Dimanche, a 17-year-old high school student has been apprehended for attempted burglary at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico's residence.

The incident took place on November 13, when the Parisians played Auxerre in their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They won the match by a scoreline of 5-0. Rico was an unused substitute during the game as Gianluigi Donnarumma kept his spot between the sticks.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



PSG want to clarify Keylor Navas situation in order to find a solution for him before deciding on Sergio Rico. Paris Saint-Germain have not made any decision yet on Sergio Rico's future. AC Milan want the Spanish GK on loan, they had direct contact with PSG.PSG want to clarify Keylor Navas situation in order to find a solution for him before deciding on Sergio Rico. Paris Saint-Germain have not made any decision yet on Sergio Rico's future. AC Milan want the Spanish GK on loan, they had direct contact with PSG. 🇪🇸 #transfersPSG want to clarify Keylor Navas situation in order to find a solution for him before deciding on Sergio Rico. https://t.co/4WcC111eXL

When he returned home, the Spaniard caught the burglar red-handed with a bag full of jewels and watches worth €35 thousand. While the burglar fled, he couldn't take the bag with him. There was also a cellphone inside the bag. The burglar filmed himself committing the theft on the said phone.

The police eventually managed to arrest the 17-year-old with the help of DNA traces from the scene of the crime.

The teenager, who confessed to the crime, has been released under juvenile supervision and will be presented to the court in May 2023.

Christophe Galtier is delighted to have Lionel Messi back at PSG

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi donned PSG colors for the first time last night after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Parisians sealed a 2-0 win against bottom-placed Angers in Ligue 1 and Messi scored the second of the night at the Parc des Princes.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier expressed his delight at having the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back. Speaking to the media after the game, Galtier said (via FotMob):

"Thank you to our supporters for welcoming him in the way that they did. That means a lot to him. Our fans also got behind him when the game was difficult. Messi has recovered well. He has had quite a few training sessions back with us now. He seemed lighter and in perfect physical shape."

He further added:

"Of course, the team is different with and without Messi. He also scored an important goal for us tonight. We all know he loves scoring goals. He is the sort of player who needs goals. I spoke to him at half-time to see how he felt, and he said he felt good. It is important to have Messi back at the heart of our game. The fact that he played 90 minutes is even better."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Stop what you're doing and watch this touch from Lionel Messi 🥶(via @Messich10 Stop what you're doing and watch this touch from Lionel Messi 🥶(via @Messich10) https://t.co/Gku0mWqw1c

Messi has been in fine form for PSG so far this season. He has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 20 games across competitions this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes