Police issue statement on Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood ahead of bail expiry date

Greater Manchester Police have issued a fresh statement regarding Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. The 20-year-old forward was arrested on charges of sexual assault and threats to kill back in January of this year.

However, Greenwood is currently out on bail, which is set to expire on April 30. Greater Manchester Police have released a statement which suggested that the person in question had made an application to extend the bail. A hearing for the case is set to take place in June.

The official statement reads as follows (via the Manchester Evening News):

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June," it added. "The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Following his arrent, Mason Greenwood was indefinitely suspended by Manchester United. The English forward was also removed from all footballing video games and even had sponsors end their association with the player. Most prominently, sports giants Nike pulled out of their deal with him earlier this year.

Nike's statement regarding the same was as follows (via Republic World):

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

Mason Greenwood was one of Manchester United's brightest youngsters coming up through their youth ranks. The incident from earlier this year has surely ended a promising career.

Manchester United picked up a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, 28 April. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for the Red Devils just moments after Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea the lead in the second half.

The draw has done no good for Manchester United in their quest for a top-four finish in the league. United remain sixth in the Premier League standings and are currently five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners also have two games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

