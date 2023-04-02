Police launch investigation after an object was thrown at Liverpool's team bus following their loss to Manchester City

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched an investigation after a brick was allegedly thrown at Liverpool's team bus following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday (April 1).

The object struck the Reds' bus and cracked a window as they departed the Etihad to head back to Merseyside. Nobody on board was believed to be injured and the journey went unscathed. However, GMP are looking into the incident.

Manchester City released a statement on their official website confirming their knowledge of the incident:

"We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area. Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible. We will fully support Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into this incident in any way we can."

Liverpool endured a day to forget in Manchester as they were thrashed 4-1 by the Cityzens. Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead through Mohamed Salah in the 17th minute. However, Julian Alvarez (27'), Kevin De Bruyne (46'), Ilkay Gundogan (53'), and Jack Grealish (74') were on target as Manchester City romped to victory.

This leaves the Merseysiders in a precarious position regarding their top four credentials. They sit eighth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men are also chasing league leaders Arsenal by eight points, with a game in hand.

Liverpool boss Klopp admits his side were lucky not to concede more to Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp was less than impressed with his side's performance.

Klopp gave an honest assessment of his side's thrashing to Manchester City, admitting that they could have conceded more. The Cityzens had 17 shots to Liverpool's four but could only convert four of them. The Reds boss said after the defeat (via Sky Sports):

"We had a situation for 3-2 when Robbo (Andy Robertson) broke through but apart from that City could do what they wanted because the spaces were too big so we were lucky they only scored one more."

The Merseysiders were a stark contrast to the side that managed a superb 1-0 victory over Manchester City last October. They allowed Guardiola's side time and space with the ball and the defending was shambolic at times.

The Reds will look to put their miserable loss to City behind them but it doesn't get any easier for Klopp's men. They will next face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 4 with both sides' chances of a top-four finish in jeopardy. Liverpool then host league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on April 9.

Poll : 0 votes