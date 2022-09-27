Poll reveals Portugal fans want Cristiano Ronaldo benched for UEFA Nations League game against Spain: Reports 

Portugal fans have called for Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped for their crucial Nations League clash with Spain this evening (September 27).

The 37-year-old forward has been criticized for his poor recent performances for the national team, having scored in just one of Portugal's previous nine games.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his nation's 4-0 victory against the Czech Republic, grabbing an assist and giving away a penalty.

The legendary forward has also lost his place in Manchester United's starting XI and has failed to score in any of his six Premier League appearances this term.

« Moins de Ronaldo, plus de Portugal » La Une de @abolapt , premier quotidien portugais :« Moins de Ronaldo, plus de Portugal » La Une de @abolapt, premier quotidien portugais : « Moins de Ronaldo, plus de Portugal » 🇵🇹 https://t.co/R236HAZ07A

According to a poll conducted by A Bola, Portugal fans are ready to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner dropped. The newspaper has led with the headline stating "Less Ronaldo, more Portugal" less than two months before the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

According to RMC Sport, the report explains why Cristiano Ronaldo should be dropped despite a world record 117 goals in 190 international appearances and being the team's captain.

They go on to state that Bruno Fernandes should instead be given the armband, with 57% of those who took part in the poll suggesting he should be dropped.

Despite fans clearly running out of patience with the forward, manager Fernando Santos will probably stick with the Manchester United attacker as he is incredibly loyal to him.

Bruno Fernandes responds to claims he does not play as well when Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch

Fernandes started his Manchester United career in spectacular fashion, but his statistics notably worsened upon the arrival of his countryman.

But the 28-year-old playmaker has rubbished claims that he is less effective when Cristiano Ronaldo is playing ahead of him, as Fernandes told The Athletic:

"Most of my assists last season were for him, so I don't think [that it's fair]. I just had a poor season in terms of my own numbers. I don't think it is about Cristiano or myself."

He continued:

"Before he came, I was also taking the penalties, but I had two chances to take the penalties last season and I missed both. So I cannot blame Cristiano for taking penalties, especially when he scores them."

Fernandes further added:

"In the national team, I play with him and when I score, he is on the pitch. To play with Cristiano as a No.10 is actually really good because players respect Cristiano so much that it creates more space, as the opponents are afraid of him taking the ball and scoring. They want to mark him and [the opposition] create an overload where he is to mark him."

