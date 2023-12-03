"Poor decision from Conor" - Former Chelsea midfielder slams Conor Gallagher after red card

Chelsea great Jody Morris has criticised midfielder Conor Gallagher for his sending off in the Blues' narrow win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, December 3. The former academy manager was critical of his former player's rash decision-making that nearly cost his side all three points at home.

Morris played for Chelsea between 1996 and 2003 before returning 10 years later to join the academy setup as a manager. He left the academy to work with club legend Frank Lampard at Derby County before returning with him as assistant manager of the club.

Chelsea faced Brighton after losing badly last weekend at Newcastle United, and needed a win to avoid falling further behind. They went 2-0 up following two goals in four minutes through Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill before Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for the Seagulls.

Captain on the day for Chelsea, Conor Gallagher received a red card for two yellow cards in the closing stages of the first half, leaving his side struggling. Morris, who coached Gallagher at the club's academy, was unhappy with the midfielder's decision when he spoke with Sky Sports.

"Conor Gallagher has picked up his second yellow. It’s a bit of a silly challenge from him. You always want to keep his enthusiasm and aggressiveness on the pitch, but the fact that he’s already on a yellow card. Conor has gone to ground when he didn’t really have to. For me it is a second yellow. Poor decision from Conor to make that tackle."

Gallagher followed in the footsteps of club captain Reece James, who saw red in the defeat to Newcastle last weekend. The Blues managed to play the entirety of the second 45 one man short but did not allow the situation deter them from picking up the win at home.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea facing disciplinary trouble

Chelsea signed some of the brightest young talent in world football and put them under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino after his previous good work. The youngsters are showing their inexperience with their inability to keep cool heads in matches.

The Blues have already received 44 yellow cards this season, with striker Nicolas Jackson having already received a ban for accumulated cards. They have also received three red cards and are the division's most booked club.

Pochettino would have seen that his side were lucky to escape with all three points against Brighton, especially after their red card. The manager must rein in his players or watch them lose all they have struggled to build this season due to a lack of discipline on the pitch.