"I hope they'll be available soon" - Four Chelsea players ruled out of Manchester United clash, confirms Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the latest injury news concerning his side ahead of their match against Manchester United in the Premier League. The Blues are prepared to be without four players for the midweek fixture against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6.

Manchester United will host rivals Chelsea in what is expected to be a crunch league match for both sides after their results in recent weeks. Both teams have looked very unconvincing in the opening months of the season so far, with injuries affecting their respective performances.

Mauricio Pochettino has not had the full squad to choose from since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and his injury list has now grown bigger. He provided updates on the availability of four players, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, and Lesley Ugochukwu, ahead of the match on Wednesday.

He said (via Nizaar Kinsella):

"Romeo Lavia is OK but not going to be involved. Lesley [Ugochukwu] felt something last week and Noni [Madueke] post-match after Brighton on Sunday also. Some minor problems and I hope they'll be available soon for the team."

The manager had previously ruled out French forward Nkunku in his press conference. He confirmed that the attacker will not make his highly-anticipated debut at Old Trafford. He said that his squad for the match will have a good number of academy graduates due to the injury problems facing his squad.

Chelsea will face United following an inspiring 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last league match despite being a man short in the second half. They will face a Manchester United side that have won one and drawn one of their last two games across competitions due to unconvincing showings.

Chelsea set for Manchester United showdown in injury-stricken battle

Two of the sides that have been most affected by injuries in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea, will face each other this week. Both managers have been left frustrated at times this season, as their teams have had more than ten injuries, each, this season.

Manchester United will be without key players such as Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez. The Blues also have a lengthy list of absentees, including Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, and suspended midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea need a win to prove to themselves and their fans that they are capable of delivering consistent performances, something they have failed at this season. The Red Devils, on the other hand, need to pick up maximum points to come out of their mini-slump and get their season back on track.