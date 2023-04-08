“Poor footballers in every sense”, “Loan to Sevilla next season” – Chelsea duo receive harsh criticism from fans after poor display in Wolves loss

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to slam the duo of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marc Cucurella for their underwhelming performances on Saturday (April 8). The Blues were defeated 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League as their dismal season continued.

Interim manager Frank Lampard failed to turn the tide on his second Chelsea managerial debut after replacing Graham Potter on April 6. Despite boasting more possession (62% to 38%), it was Wolves who had more shots on target (four to one). They made better use of the ball and a stunning Matheus Nunes volley in the 31st minute was enough to give the home side all three points.

Chelsea fans slammed both Kepa and Cucurella as the duo struggled to make an impact in the game.

Despite making three saves, the Spanish goalkeeper only had 27% long-ball accuracy and only completed 64% of his passes. His poor distribution piled more pressure on his teammates as they never looked like scoring.

Cucurella also failed to get a foothold in the game, only making 49 touches. The left-back was unable to complete any of his crosses or long balls and only won 33% of his tackles. He was hauled off early in the second half after a lackluster performance.

Fans took to Twitter to blast the pair:

#8 @_JoeAlexanderr Cucurella and Kepa should train with the U21s. Just poor footballers in every sense of the word. Cucurella and Kepa should train with the U21s. Just poor footballers in every sense of the word.

Umir @umirf1 Kepa is just not good, in my heart and off my eyes. I can’t be moved by all the stats and threads people have sent me this season. They don’t matter. He just isn’t that guy. Kepa is just not good, in my heart and off my eyes. I can’t be moved by all the stats and threads people have sent me this season. They don’t matter. He just isn’t that guy.

⭐⭐ @SignEveryone Can't believe Lampard still hasn't learned that Kepa is a dud.. Can't believe Lampard still hasn't learned that Kepa is a dud..

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Lol Lampard came back and brought 19/20 Kepa with him Lol Lampard came back and brought 19/20 Kepa with him

SJ @316simsim Cucurella screams loan to Sevilla next season to replace Alex Telles' in his move back to Porto Cucurella screams loan to Sevilla next season to replace Alex Telles' in his move back to Porto

Sumeet @flameosumeet If he was right-footed, I don’t think Cucurella would’ve made it professionally If he was right-footed, I don’t think Cucurella would’ve made it professionally

MrBanks💰 @Mrbankstips Cucurella offers nothing other than a back pass to this Chelsea side Cucurella offers nothing other than a back pass to this Chelsea side

The pressure will now be on Chelsea to deliver in their next fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their loss to Wolves meant the Blues remained in 11th place with 39 points. They have only won one of their last five league games.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives his thoughts on performance after defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Frank Lampard gave a review of his side's 1-0 loss to Wolves today at Molineux. The Blues failed to create any big chances and were convincingly beaten despite having more of the ball.

He spoke to BBC Sport (via Absolute Chelsea):

"I thought the performance in the first half was 70% or so. It was enough for it to be an even game and there was a rocket from them out of nowhere."

He added:

"In the second half there was more energy, more chances and we got more people in the box. We have been working here for one or two days and it's about getting an understanding of that and the mindset of the team."

The Blues have a difficult mountain to climb next. They next face Real Madrid in their first-leg tie for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on April 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

