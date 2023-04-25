"Poor form also has to do with the team" - Ronald Koeman aims dig towards Liverpool while discussing Virgil van Dijk's performances this season

Once hailed as a defensive rock, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk now faces a precarious future with the Netherlands national team. Manager Ronald Koeman has issued an ultimatum to the struggling centre-back, suggesting that he may be dropped if he fails to improve his performances. Koeman also took a jab at the Reds, who have failed to reach expectations under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Van Dijk has suffered through one of the most challenging seasons of his illustrious career. He has drawn sharp criticism for a series of blunders in Liverpool's defense, contributing to their current seventh-place standing in the Premier League. With the Reds nine points behind the top four, the pressure is mounting.

Koeman, who took the reins of the Netherlands team after the World Cup, minced no words when discussing Van Dijk's situation (via Sport Bible):

"It will have to be better. We are well endowed with central defenders. I've always said to Virgil 'you have to assume that the player standing next to you makes a mistake.' Then you have to look at: am I good? Am I assessing the situation correctly?"

He added:

"And sometimes he just has to come into the game much harder and shorter, but then he keeps his position too much. I'll discuss that with Virgil as well."

The Netherlands boss also addressed the role of Van Dijk's club in his decline, stating:

"Virgil obviously got injured. A knee injury, a muscle injury, then a World Cup played in November… but I think his poor form also has to do with the team he plays in."

This thinly veiled jab at Liverpool raises questions about whether Van Dijk's slump is a symptom of deeper issues at the club.

Van Dijk has struggled for Liverpool and the Netherlands

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Since returning from a hamstring injury in February, Van Dijk's form has dipped alarmingly, often being outperformed by his partner Ibrahima Konate. Even on the international stage, the Dutch captain has struggled, notably during the 4-0 drubbing by France in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

With the Netherlands set to face Croatia in the Nations League on June 14, Van Dijk must refocus his efforts to secure his place in the national squad. However, his immediate concern will be Liverpool's clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Reds desperately need a win to keep their fading hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification alive. They will be hoping that Van Dijk can rise to the occasion, as he has been very capable of doing in the past. The centre-half will also be looking to regain his form.

