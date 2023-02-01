Real Madrid have added Spanish defender Dani Carvajal to the list of players who will be offloaded this summer due to his poor form, as per El Nacional. Club president Florentino Perez is now keen to sell him in the upcoming transfer window and sign a proven fullback to take his position.

While the 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the Real Madrid defence for many years, the latest reports suggest that his recent injury struggles and underwhelming performances have led to frustration within the club.

The Spanish giants have reportedly signed Fran Garcia back from Rayo Vallecano in the left-back position to bolster their defensive capabilities.

Carvajal has been plagued by injuries this season, missing four key matches due to a muscle problem. This has significantly impacted his performance and has led to criticism from fans and experts alike. His inconsistent form and persistent injury troubles have left Real Madrid struggling for options to replace him as they chase Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The Spanish defender recently returned to training sessions after recovering from a muscle injury and could be a part of Real Madrid's squad for the game against Valencia on Friday, 3 January.

Carvajal has won five UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, three La Liga titles, and four Spanish Super Cup titles in his time with Real Madrid. He has been a key player in some of the club's most successful teams and has made important contributions to the club.

However, with the club looking to build for the future and Perez believes it is time for the club to move on. The club president is known for his ruthless approach to transfers and it appears that Carvajal may be the latest player to fall foul of Perez's plans.

Los Blancos are preparing a major list of players to offload this summer as they look to kickstart their rebuilding plans after dominating Europe for the last decade.

Real Madrid dealt a huge blow as defender David Alaba remains injured, and ruled out of the Valencia clash

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback as defender David Alaba has been ruled out of their upcoming match against Valencia on Friday (February 3), as per Diario AS.

The Austrian international picked up an injury during Madrid's clash against Villareal on January 9 and has since missed six games. This is a significant blow for the Spanish giants, as Alaba has been a key player for them this season, providing solidity and experience to their defense. Midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni is also on the sidelines with an injury.

The extent of Alaba's calf injury is still unknown and it is unclear when he will return to action.

